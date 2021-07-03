When I studied at seminary, a lot of us stuffed our heads into books hoping we could grasp theology. But you don’t experience theology — you can’t study God exclusively reading books.
Everyone should know reading romance novels isn’t the same as marriage. Reading travel guides also certainly doesn’t throw you into the streets of New Delhi or St. Petersburg. You have to live it. You have to be given — and pursue — direct experience.
Moses and Abraham, for example, didn’t have armchairs and cigars, they weren’t reading books and philosophizing. And when the apostles encountered Christ on Mount Tabor — where He revealed himself transfigured — they weren’t given hymnals or podcasts.
Instead, like St. Paul on the road to Damascus — and Moses on Sinai — they were blinded yet illumined by His light. Preparing man for vision of God — for authentic theology — is the primary function of the church.
Once man receives vision of God — theoria — he sees and participates in another kingdom. His life becomes oriented towards this other place, and he strives with all of his mind and his body and heart to become a citizen of heaven. He no longer lives for the world, although he is in the world.
So, the primary mission of Christ’s Body isn’t simply building hospitals and clinics, feeding and clothing the poor, although this is necessary and good. The primary mission of the church consists of healing the eyes of the soul — the nous — purifying us, washing the windshield of the heart — so we can properly orient ourselves to growing in the image and likeness of our Creator, in whose image and likeness we are made.
Let’s not forget the purpose of the church isn’t to replace our ideas with another set of ideas. It is not even about inspiring ourselves so we feel better about ourselves. The purpose of healing is to lead a person to God, and this can be a painful and laborious process because we’re giving birth to a new person.
In other words, taking up the cross and following Christ isn’t meant to be easy. Decreasing so Christ increases requires a measure of self-denial, sacrifice, asceticism and hope.
Think about it this way. If a mother doesn’t understand what’s happening when giving birth, if she doesn’t have a vision of the life to come, and doesn’t have a doctor or midwife — if she is utterly alone — she may think this is her death, and she may in fact die.
Yet, properly oriented, the mother soon forgets her labors and rejoices in new life. The priest, the doctor, like Moses, orients us through many deserts to the brink of impossibility. He attempts by the grace of Christ to preserve the image of God in a person in then unite him with God.
This was the task of Moses. He stretched his arms in the form of a cross, and what seems impossible becomes possible — by God. The Red Sea parts and the faithful travel through baptism into the Promised Land. We leave slavery, troubled with cares, anxiety and disappointment, for another kingdom.
Of course, we all know the story. Having passed through a baptism of fire, the Jews complain and mumble, return to their idolatry and in the end crucify the Lord.
But are we any different? No, of course not. I’m far, far worse! I’m often lazy, complaining I shrink from crucifixions, and like Adam cover my nakedness in shame. Yet, there is hope!
We can crawl into the attic of our heart and say, in secret, Lord Jesus Christ, son of God, have mercy on me, a sinner. Abandon yourself to him, love Christ, live in vigilance. Take a step in God’s direction, and in a moment divine grace will come, as soon as you think of it, and the Holy Spirit will come. This journey has no cul-de-sacs, it has no end, because like Christ, it is eternal, a beautiful and healing process.
Deacon Joseph Frangipani serves the Prophet Elijah parish, of the Holy Orthodox faith, in Ellensburg, Washington, with his wife, Rachel, and their children.