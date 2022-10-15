Jennifer Lubanski

The week of October 9-16, 2022 is the Feast of Tabernacles in the Jewish tradition. For this celebration the people take brush and branches to create a temporary shelter. That’s right, an excuse for adults to make a fort! These temporary shelters remind the Jews of wandering in the wilderness following their release from slavery in Egypt. While wandering, the spirit of God would rest on a "tabernacle" (or temporary shelter) in the middle of their camp.

Those who celebrate the feast spend daily time in the shelters expecting God will meet with them. This joyful celebration follows the day of Atonement. First, they assess the sin of their own hearts and lives and seek God’s reckoning through Atonement. Once trusting God to make things right, they are free to meet with him in celebration for his grace and provision. Physically engaging this story through the tradition of the feast reminds them who God is and who they are.

