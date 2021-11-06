Messages of Faith: Thoughts of Thanksgiving Peggy Coble contributing columnist Nov 6, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Peggy Coble Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Are the years getting shorter or am I just getting older? Don’t answer that! I just know that as I grew up in the ‘50s and ‘60s, the summer months lasted longer, and Christmases were farther apart! Well, it seemed that way!So much has changed in this last decade or two, that it’s seems like we are in a whirlwind and in some ways, I hardly recognize the culture of my youth. Technologies and science have brought about many positive changes, on the one hand, yet redefined definitions of family, marriage and liberties have left many of us wondering how far from God can we go? My consolation is that God is not surprised by what’s happening, unlike me. He foresaw the trials and tribulations. It says so in the Bible. (John 16:33) And he promised to be our anchor in the midst of life’s storms. Hebrews 6:19 says He is the anchor of our soul. I truly need Him and God’s Word, the Bible, so nothing can knock me off course.I thank God every day that his Word is eternal, and his Truth does not vary. (Matthew 24:35) The prescription for wise and righteous living that is prescribed in the book of Proverbs is just as relevant today as it was in the beginning. Modern culture might tell you that it’s just a dusty history book, but I am gratefully telling you that it’s a prescription for a purposeful and abundant life.My security blanket is also revealed in the Bible by the knowledge and promise that we worship an eternal God, who does not change. (Malachi 3:6) He will not be changed by the woke culture, or by what seems politically correct today or tomorrow. He is our Rock ! 2 Samuel 22:2 and Psalm 40:2 The greatest gift ever given to us and for which I’m ever thankful is the gift of salvation and eternal life. Acknowledging Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior guarantees us a place in paradise with him later and a heart filled with peace everlasting in the present. This journey through life can be tough, and we will all have times of trials and tribulations, but the security is that we will never walk alone. His promise is to never leave or forsake us and we can lean on Him, no matter how tough it gets. It says in Jeremiah 31:3 that he loves us with an everlasting love. That is really good news because what he says there is that his love is not based on our performance because we all fall short of His perfection. It’s based on His love for us as we accept His love for us!He created us to love Him, and that’s all he wants; that love given back to him! This revelation alone should cause us to break out in shouts of praise and thankfulness! Oh yes, we in America have many blessings in our material wealth, in abundant food and shelter, and for that we most certainly give thanks, but history teaches that those things can go away in a flash, so I pray that our faith goes deeper and stronger this Thanksgiving season as we gather together to acknowledge that all good things come from the Lord! Praise his Holy Name!Peggy Coble is a member of Thorp Community Church, chaplain and ordained minister with NationaLight Ministries International. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tribulation Bible Christianity Worship Blessing Consolation Prescription Culture Security Blanket Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleElection 2021: Goodloe, Thompson involved in tight Council 2 race; Lillquist, Winn enjoy substanial leadsKittitas, Yakima counties search for missing Seattle Fire Deputy ChiefRobles withdraws from Ellensburg City Council raceSeveral close races in early election resultsCasey White knows how to make the best of what life throws at himCentral Washington football gives Lincoln historic lashingSearch for Seattle Fire Chief continuesIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgMystery solved: Ellensburg High School fall play is "Clue" Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter