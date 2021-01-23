New Year’s a convoluted time of year. It can be a moment of great intentionality, and yet ultimately, it really is just one more day on the calendar year. Right? Yet we look forward to the clock striking midnight and getting a new start.
This year felt less exciting as the clock hit midnight; we all ultimately know that it’s not a magic formula. Even with 2020 in the rear-view mirror, our realities carry forward into 2021. The clock doesn’t strike midnight and then POOF! everything is different.
However, with intentionality, we can use this new season well, we can face the unknown of a new year and be bold in whatever God us asking of us. Proverbs 16:3 says, “Commit your actions to the Lord, and your plans will succeed.” Now this doesn’t mean that every plan “succeeds” based on our own earthly human metrics, but its a good principle to evaluate if our plans or resolutions are in line with God’s will. Because If something is truly “new” to us, it’s exciting, a little scary, and usually uncomfortable. Jesus never called us to be comfortable.
Let’s be honest, Americans aren’t good at dealing with things that are uncomfortable are we? I think that motivates us to make choices that maintain the status quo, not to rock the boat, and ultimately focus on what feels good for us in the moment. We seem to think that if we are uncomfortable then it must be a bad thing. Even the best new things are usually uncomfortable to some degree.
What is “new” for you this year? What new season are you in? Or what is a “new” project, job, season, struggle you’re in right now? Have you committed that new thing to Jesus? How uncomfortable is it? Are you comfortable being uncomfortable?
You know what’s really uncomfortable? Having a baby; physically, mentally, emotionally. It’s definitely up there as one of THE most uncomfortable, albeit natural, things. Of course this discomfort varies from woman to woman and family to family, but “comfortable” is rarely a word synonymous with “new baby.”
As I nurse my newborn, and consider this new season my family has entered into; it’s complicated, uncomfortable, and tiring. But most new adventures are!
This year, commit whatever it is that you’re doing to Jesus first. And lean in to being uncomfortable. Maybe all you’re trying to do is survive the day you’re in... commit that to Jesus.
Rebecca Thomas in the associate pastor at New Life Assembly Church in Kittitas.