Peggy Morache

Some years ago, I completed a long trip with a friend. It was a great trip that included some of the most beautiful parts of this country. When we finally reached our destination, I said “thank You, God, for getting us here safely.” My friend, who had done all of the driving, responded, “I thought I did that.”

Celebrating the Giver rather than the gift — that is the key to real gratitude, and when we make that breakthrough, we can never be the same. That kind of gratitude is life-changing and came to me later in life.


