Some years ago, I completed a long trip with a friend. It was a great trip that included some of the most beautiful parts of this country. When we finally reached our destination, I said “thank You, God, for getting us here safely.” My friend, who had done all of the driving, responded, “I thought I did that.”
Celebrating the Giver rather than the gift — that is the key to real gratitude, and when we make that breakthrough, we can never be the same. That kind of gratitude is life-changing and came to me later in life.
The church my husband and I attended in Las Vegas was pastored by one of the most remarkable public speakers I have ever encountered. He did not use notes during his sermons, but walked away from the pulpit and closer to his audience. His messages resonated with everyone in the congregation. Quite often there were several minutes of silence at the end of a sermon, while the congregation absorbed the power of the message.
Every Sunday, I complimented the pastor on the sermon and told him how much I appreciated the way his words reached my heart and my spirit. Without fail, he would respond by saying, “All glory goes to God.” I found it annoying. I wanted him to acknowledge my compliment, say “thank you” and puff-up a bit.
Then one day, someone complimented me about the success of a particular project, and I knew I couldn’t accept the compliment, because I had felt God’s control from the beginning. The credit was not mine to receive. At that point, David’s every Sunday response to me finally made perfect sense. That was my breakthrough. I knew who should receive the thanks.
What is required to live a thankful life is a paradigm shift, a transformation of the way we view the world around us, and the circumstances of our lives. Albert Einstein put it like this, “There are only two ways to live your life: one is to see nothing as a miracle — the other is to see miracles everywhere.” Real gratitude gives a new relationship with God.
Richard Rohr, a Franciscan priest and student of Thomas Merton, teaches Merton’s concept of True Self and False Self. I recommend Rohr’s book, "Immortal Diamond," for an in-depth study of the topic. I’m on a second reading and admit that I am still struggling with the major points. In my simple interpretation, finding our True Self is a huge part of living a life of gratitude. A struggle with our False Self is largely rooted in ego. It’s the part that leads us to pretend to be more than we are. It keeps us bogged down in competition, comparisons and dissatisfaction. All the things that focus on scarcity in our lives and separate us from contentment.
Discover our True Self and we no longer need to build, protect or promote any idealized self-image. Living in our True Self is simply a much happier existence. It moves us to define ourselves by our relationship to a Divine union. It leads us to contentment, which is not the fulfillment of what we want, but the realization of how much we have.
Gratitude is not acquired; it comes when we recognize all is a gift from God. Finding the part of us that trusts God, leads us to satisfaction regardless of our circumstances and puts us in an authentic life that gives away our ego. When seeking a relationship with our Source or Divine is our main concern, we find a new joy that a change in circumstances cannot steal.
When Paul describes a newness in life, “thankfulness” is mentioned three times. “Be thankful.” He says in Colossians 3:15. Sing to God “with gratitude in your hearts” in verse 16. And whatever you do, be sure to be “giving thanks to God” in verse 17. Paul’s instruction to be thankful is astonishing when we consider that he wrote this letter from prison.
Living a life of gratitude is a process and sometimes not easy. Finding blessings in all things and circumstance, is a liberating joy that makes it worth the effort.
