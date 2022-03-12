Tomorrow marks a great day for my congregation: We get to take off our facemasks in worship. Yes, I know we had a few months last year when we could go mask-less, but that seems long ago.
We have believed that the New Testament admonitions of the Apostle Paul in Romans chapter 16, specifically Romans 13:1–2:
“Let every person be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those that exist have been instituted by God.” So even when it didn’t make sense to us or seem in our best interest, we obeyed the state’s regulations on masking (mostly).
So, we — and other congregations — are looking forward to hearing us sing without masks and doing many congregational activities that were curtailed. It does feel a little like getting out of “mask jail”.
Its’ been pretty obvious that this pandemic has been pretty hard on churches. Of all the battles I envisioned I would have to navigate as a pastor, one that involved a virus, masks, and vaccines was never on my radar. Nor the kind of anger and divisions that has come with it.
Let’s just be honest, there has been a lot of drawing lines and taking sides in the church during this pandemic. Often both sides of masking and vaccines opinions has been associated with some political movement. Some have called others fools and lemmings, while others have called the opposite side brainless and blind.
It not hard to find churches that have had to close, pastors who have had to leave because they didn’t agree with a powerful contingent in their church, and far too many people who have switched churches to find one that agreed with their particular view. Add to that all the people who just stopped going at all. We’re a bit of a mess.
Now to be fair, some of these problems are not simply related to COVID; they have been brewing for a while. COVID just threw gasoline on this fire. James Ernest makes a solid observation:
“The evangelical Church in the U.S. over the last five decades has failed to form its adherents into disciples. So there is a great hollowness. All that was needed to cause the implosion that we have seen was a sufficiently provocative stimulus. And that stimulus came.”
I think we have been observing one of the greatest victories of the powers of this world over the church in our generation. I don’t have a simple solution. But I will suggest we have an earthly example to guide us — the people of Ukraine.
We have been involved in hands-on Christian ministry in Ukraine since 2003, so I watched Ukraine more closely than most. To be honest, Ukraine has been a bit of a mess as they have struggled of overcome centuries of occupation and control. The country has been deeply divided into political factions and the animosity was apparent. The government was messy, at best.
All that has disappeared overnight and a divided Ukraine has been forged into a brave and unified people, and they have inspired the world. They realized that survival depended on unity, not division.
If they can do this, maybe the church can, too.
So many of our church divisions and battles over these past two years are not ultimately driven by COVID, masks, or vaccines. There has been a more insidious enemy talking advantage of our weakness:
Ephesians 6:12 “For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places.”
Maybe if we realize who the real enemy has been, we can begin to repair the damage of these past difficult years. Tomorrow is a great day to start.
So, please, continue to pray for the brave people of Ukraine; people who have endured nearly a century of godless communism and are so very open to God. They need our prayers. But pray also that God will help us heal the wounds we have all too willingly embraced. This, too, is our time to stand.
Al Sandalow is the pastor of the Ellensburg Presbyterian church.