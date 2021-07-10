Hands down my favorite parts of the Broadway musical “Hamilton” are when King George III (played by Jonathan Groff) sings about the newly freed Americans. The actor’s voice is stunning, his sarcasm is dripping, and the lyrics are hilarious. King George is confident that these rebels in America will be back, that they don’t have any clue what they are doing or how hard it is to lead a nation, and that all their work freeing themselves will end in utter failure.
In one song titled “What Comes Next?”, the King of England sings these words:
Do you know how hard it is to lead?
Do you have a clue what happens now?”
Some may argue that we Americans were not freed but that we earned our own freedom (thank you very much). However, the questions are legitimate. What will you do with your freedom? This is true of a country that has thrown off the shackles of a tyrannical government, this is true of a prisoner who has been released, and this is true of a teenager heading off to live on their own for the very first time.
You are free. As King George III says (though probably not really) in “Hamilton”, “Awesome…wow!” Now what?
What do you plan on doing with your freedom? To some, they might say, my freedom allows me to do whatever I want. Which, to that, we say “Except break the laws, right?”
Too often freedom is seen as what we can do as long as no one gets hurt. Freedom is mine and I get to choose how I exercise that. With this view of freedom can come (although not always) a very self-focused view on doing what I want to do. But what happens when what I want to do with my freedom contrasts with what someone else wants to do with their freedom.
What do we do when my freedom to have a quiet evening in my backyard with friends is met with my neighbor’s freedom to play his music so loud that no one can carry on that friendly conversation? When the exercising of your freedom keeps me from being able to exercise my freedom, then what?
It would seem that one person’s freedom makes the other person a prisoner to that expression of freedom. Thankfully, someone else has already thought through this and wrote it down for us. The person was God, and God moved the Apostle Paul to write in a letter to the church in Corinth the following: “For though I am free from all, I have made myself a servant to all, that I might win more of them.”
Paul had been miraculously redeemed by Jesus on the road to Damascus, and this man who used to be a slave to sin now found himself free in Christ. The gospel had freed him from being one who could only sin, to now being one who was free to live for Christ and not sin by the power of the Holy Spirit.
This guy decided to use his freedom, not for selfish gain, but for the good of others. He knew what he had been freed from, and he was hoping to help others be freed from the bondage of sin as well. It’s great to be free to play music outside, I love living in a country with free speech, and the freedom of religion is just as important for the religious person as it is for the non-religious person.
But the greatest freedom that will be the only one that matters for all of eternity, is being free from sin. And this comes only by repenting of your sins and trusting in Jesus Christ as your Savior.
And, for those who have come to know this freedom already, use that freedom to serve others, not to flaunt it, so they might come to experience the freedom that only Christ can bring.
Stephen Branine is the pastor at Calvary Baptist Church.