I made reference in a recent newsletter to our congregation to a short column by John Stonestreet of the Colson Center for Christian Worldview. He entitled it “Why (and How) Christians Should Vote” (see https://breakpoint.org/why-and-how-christians-should-vote/). Stonestreet argued that voting is a practical way to “love (our) neighbors as ourselves,” fulfilling the second half of Jesus’ Great Commandment (Love God, love your neighbor).
As we do, we should evaluate the worldview (not just the religious profession), the personal character, and the public policy of a candidate before we vote. We should consider the other issues on the ballot based on how they fit with our ultimate convictions. That is not always easy to do, but it is what we should do. I hope we are all doing so right now if we have not already.
Now there is a flip side to this solemn duty which I try to keep in mind during all the political hubbub of the moment. We must remember that, at best, we are voting for people and policies that are temporary. Representatives in the United States Congress are being elected for two-year terms, senators for six-year terms. The United States president serves a four-year term. And even though the president appoints people to the federal judiciary for lifetime terms, God has already set the “term-limits” for their service: their days are numbered (see Psalm 139:16 and Psalm 90:12). No one is permanent on this earth. We can make a difference for a time, but eventually there is a day of reckoning for each of us.
That is why, even though we might and should have hopes (in the human sense) for elected and appointed government officials, our true hope (in the full spiritual sense) must be founded in God alone. Hope for the people of faith is a settled confidence in the future that combines human longing with human expectation both based on the promise of God.
According to Christian Scripture, God does promise to give grace to the humble and to bring down the proud (James 4:6, cf. Proverbs 3:34). He promises that the sufferings of this present life cannot be compared to the glory that will be revealed to his own (see Romans 8:18ff). The Apostle Paul assures the followers of Jesus that nothing will be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Romans 8:39, FJV).
The Hebrew and Christian Scriptures also reminds us that putting our ultimate trust in government officials, fallen human beings as they all are, is not too smart: “It is better to take refuge in the LORD than to trust in man. It is better to take refuge in the LORD than to trust in princes” (Psalm 118:8-9, ESV).
So, we should get out there and vote as a part of our human responsibility and opportunity in a representative republic, but we should put our hope in the living God, who both raises up people and nations and brings them down (see Luke 1:50-55).
Frank Johnson is the pastor of the Chestnut Street Baptist Church in Ellensburg.