...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...
The Washington Department of Ecology and local Clean Air Agencies
have announced an Air Quality Alert for all of Eastern Washington
through 8am Sun, due to risks posed by wildfire smoke.
Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels may reach Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups levels, and could reach Unhealthy levels close to
wildfires in the area. Air quality concerns will continue for
counties with nearby wildfires and we may continue to see smoke
from outside the state impacting Eastern Washington. Please visit
wasmoke.blogspot.com for real-time air quality levels, and updated
smoke forecasts and public health information.
Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive groups should take steps
to reduce exposure including limit time outside, avoid strenuous
outdoor activity, and follow steps for cleaner indoor air. When air
quality is Unhealthy everyone should reduce exposure. Limit time
outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow tips for
cleaner air.
Burn restrictions are in effect. Visit www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans
for details on local restrictions.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call
360-407- 6000.
When I was on maternity leave at the beginning of 2021, I discovered “The Great British Baking Show” on Netflix. I know, I know; I was late to the game. I spent an obscene amount of my leave bingeing the show while snuggling my newborn; enjoying European accents, learning things I didn’t know about baking, and celebrating a competition that was full of supportive community.
I promise I have a point.
The last year has been one of the most difficult of my professional life. What it has done is create space now to evaluate priorities and how I want to live my life. What are the ingredients that create a life worth living? So I have some ingredients upon reflection.
Truth: The pursuit of truth might be one of the greatest things we need to have a life worth living. This has become a relative idea, because often when we talk about truth, what we’re actually speaking about is experience, not facts. And that’s not bad, but let’s use the correct words to explain what we mean. It’s not “your truth”, it is your experience. Granted, as a pastor, I do believe and teach that Truth will point us not just to a list of facts, but to a person, to Jesus, God incarnate. If you consider yourself a follower of Jesus, Truth isn’t just filtered through a Christian worldview, it is the very person of Jesus. The pursuit of truth in our lives is absolutely an ingredient to a life worth living.
Community: If we don’t have people around us to do life with, is it worth it? One of the outcomes of the COVID-19 pandemic was the highlight on how much we need community. We need people in our corner who will cheer us on and pick us up when we’re face first in the ground. A gracious community both sharpens us and makes us better, as well as drives out shame. Bob Goff uses the example of skydiving in this way: If your chute doesn’t open, what kills you isn’t the initial impact with the ground, it’s the second impact. Because the first impact is so hard that your body bounces and hits a second time. So the first impact is what breaks your bones, the second is what drives them into your organs to kill you. His point? The Body of Christ has to catch its people before they hit the ground a second time — catch them on the bounce. It’s perhaps a semi gruesome illustration, but effective to what we need to make life worth living.
Pursuing Truth in Community: When we put these two ingredients together, magic happens. Like PB&J or macaroni & cheese with Cooler Ranch Doritos (if you haven’t tried it, you need to!), when we are pursuing truth together in community it gives birth to growth, authenticity, joy, and powerful relationships. There is immense freedom in pursuing truth, both factually, and in the person of Jesus. Because as we grow and learn and flourish, we no longer and living hidden lives.
Which leads to the question of, what needs to be done away with? When I started making bread this month for fun, I read in the book that you put the salt and yeast on opposite sides of the bowl from each other because the salt can stifle or even kill the yeast and stop it from doing its job.
So, we take this idea as well. Not just asking the question of what makes life worth living, but what will limit, stifle, or kill us? We cannot simultaneously pursue an honest communion with Jesus or with other people if we are living in deception, with a lack of integrity, or are unwilling to sacrifice for others. If you have community without truth, you have lies, deceit, and manipulation. And if you have truth without community, you have stagnation, complacency, and isolation. We need both to have lives worth living.
Rebecca Thomas is the associate pastor at New Life Assembly.