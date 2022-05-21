“An old adage says that a man can live 40 days without food, three days without water and eight minutes without air, but not a moment without hope.” What about hope?
One worldview sees life as no more than a chemical process. To them, when the chemical process stops, we are no more. In their minds, we are like a match that burns for a while and then burns out, no more to burn again. The Bible, on the other hand, offers us a much different perspective. The Bible presents a worldview that includes such words as “eternity,” “resurrection,” “heaven,” “forever,” and “God.”
I Corinthians 15 has been called “the resurrection chapter.” Please join me as we look at what I Corinthians 15 has to say about hope!
At the beginning of this chapter, we are told that the gospel is a message of hope for life after the grave: For what I received I passed on to you as of first importance: that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures, and that he appeared to Peter, and then to the Twelve. After that, he appeared to more than five hundred of the brothers at the same time, most of whom are still living, though some have fallen asleep. Then he appeared to James, then to all the apostles . . .” (I Corinthians 15:3–8)
The gospel message does not merely tell us that Jesus died. That would not be good news. Then, Jesus would be no more that than another historical person who died. The good news is that He died for our sins. Jesus, who claimed to be the one and only Son of God, took the penalty for our sin.
And, then, what happened? He rose from the dead! After that He appeared to his followers. On one of his appearances he appeared to more than five hundred of the brothers at the same time.
Jesus’ death for our sins and the resurrection has become the basis for hope beyond the grave for millions of Christian believers down through the years since Jesus’ time on Earth nearly two thousand years ago. The gospel is a gift offered freely to all who choose to receive it. Max Lucado, a popular Christian pastor, says that those who reject this gift tell God to leave them alone! But, for those who believe, it is the power of God for salvation and eternal hope!
If Jesus is not God’ Son and did not raise from the dead, all of us who believe and have believed have had a false hope. Paul addresses that possibility later in I Corinthians 15: ”If there is no resurrection of the dead, then not even Christ has been raised. And if Christ has not been raised, our preaching is useless and so is your faith. More than that, we are then found to be false witnesses about God, for we have testified about God that he raised Christ from the dead. But he did not raise him if in fact the dead are not raised. For if the dead are not raised, then Christ has not been raised either. And if Christ has not been raised, your faith is futile; you are still in your sins. Then those also who have fallen asleep in Christ are lost. If only for this life we have hope in Christ, we are to be pitied more than all men.” (I Corinthians 15:13–19)
Blaise Pascal, a Christian philosopher who lived from 1623 to 1662, offered to us what is now called “Pascal’s Wager.” If Christians put their hope in Jesus’ death and resurrection and it is not true, our loss is that we have put our hope in what will not take place. Our lives, then, will be no more than a chemical process that will burn out and be no more. If, however, someone chooses to not believe and it is true, that person will face God unforgiven and having rejected God and the death of his Son for their sins.
As a believer, I offer to you the free gift — God’s amazing grace! You, too, can enter eternity with hope in an eternal relationship with God. See you there!
Larry Cory is Director of Discipleship at Chestnut Street Baptist and pastor and assistant pastor in Ellensburg.