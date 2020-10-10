Some years ago in “The Christian Reader” a grandmother named Ann Ayler described this scene involving her daughter and little grandson: “On Halloween night my 3-year-old grandson, Brian, couldn’t sleep because he was convinced ghosts were in his room. ‘It’s all in your head,’ his mother reassured him. ‘Now go to sleep.’
“Before she got down the stairs, his voice called out again. ‘Mom, the ghosts have left my head and are running around my room!’” This is when our fears assault us: when they leave our heads and start running around in our circumstances — when we allow the tricks of the mind to control our approach to living, especially when those mental tricks rob us of our courage.
We have a variety of “ghosts” that threaten to leave our heads and run around freely in our lives, don’t we? COVID-19 and the drastic lockdowns worldwide have opened the door to fear. Whatever we think about lockdowns and mask-wearing, fear is a factor with which to be reckoned. Have you noticed that people in the grocery store or on the sidewalk will hardly look you in the eye? It is almost as if people believe that not only breathing in each other’s direction but even looking at one another may pass disease. This is disconcerting.
And the Ghosts of Elections Past and Present are haunting us right now. Every four years, we are presented by ardent partisans a choice between God and the Devil. Of course, each side of the spectrum reverses the roles. We should be concerned for the health and direction of our nation and vote. However, we should also try to resist bug-eyed panic.
One positive effect of our system of government is that our wise founders spread out the power so that it would not be too concentrated in one area of government. Laws must pass muster with the legislative, judicial, and executive branches of government before they are imposed on the people. The Electoral College balanced the power of the states, so that the larger ones could not overpower and control the smaller ones. And each branch can question or work to change the laws. All members of government are granted their positions “from the consent of the governed.” This takes us back to our right and responsibility to vote. I fully agree that this is quite important, because we are electing people with different ideas, and ideas have consequences (“… and bad ideas have victims,” as our friends at the Colson Center for Christian Worldview often say), but none of this should cause us to surrender to fear.
If a pandemic or a presidential election does not paralyze us with fright, there are “the usual suspects.” We are afraid of snakes and mice, flying and spiders, heights and confined spaces. We are not sure what to make of people who look different from us and who have different customs. We are wary of people with different religious convictions.
And since I brought that up, here is a perspective that helps me deal with every concern that can turn into fear. I have put my faith and trust in God, as he is revealed in the Bible. The ancient Psalms are needed just as much now as when they were first written. For example: “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging…” (Psalm 46:1-3, NIV). That psalm includes God’s reassurance: “Be still and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth” (v. 10). It ends like this: “The LORD Almighty is with us; the God of Jacob is our fortress” (v. 11). When fear tries to get into (or out of) our heads, such a faith is the only ultimate remedy.
Frank R. Johnson is the pastor of the Chestnut Street Baptist Church.