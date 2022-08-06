Frank Johnson

On Sunday, July 24, I had some help to present the children’s message during worship. For background, I usually give a brief message to the kids that ties into what I will be speaking about to the whole congregation. I call the children forward and usually sit with them on the steps leading up to the stage. I do all this for two reasons: (1) I want the children to know and believe that “church” is for them, and not just for the adults, and (2) I want them to be able to relate to me as a person and not just as a distant celebrity of sorts.

The children’s message is frequently the most difficult thing I do each week. I wrestle with how to break down a sometimes-complicated subject from the Bible to a piece that will be helpful and encouraging to children from about ages 5-12. I usually get desperate and find some object lesson that I hope will focus their minds on one main point that I will be talking about.

