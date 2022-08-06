On Sunday, July 24, I had some help to present the children’s message during worship. For background, I usually give a brief message to the kids that ties into what I will be speaking about to the whole congregation. I call the children forward and usually sit with them on the steps leading up to the stage. I do all this for two reasons: (1) I want the children to know and believe that “church” is for them, and not just for the adults, and (2) I want them to be able to relate to me as a person and not just as a distant celebrity of sorts.
The children’s message is frequently the most difficult thing I do each week. I wrestle with how to break down a sometimes-complicated subject from the Bible to a piece that will be helpful and encouraging to children from about ages 5-12. I usually get desperate and find some object lesson that I hope will focus their minds on one main point that I will be talking about.
On July 24, we wanted to preview the theme for Vacation Bible School (VBS), “Concrete and Cranes: Building on the love of Jesus.” So, we farmed out the children’s message to one of the VBS Directors. Here is what happened.
As usual, I sat down with the kids after inviting the VBS Director to the front. She divided us into two groups with each group to build a tower with cardboard blocks. She gave the assignment to both groups: build a tower as stable and as high as you can. Then, she set us up: She gave the other group a granite slab on which to build, then she gave our group a round, smiley-face pillow and said that our block buildings must be built on the foundation she provided. Guess whose group built a stable and tall tower? (Hint: it wasn’t our group!).
The foundation makes all the difference, right? A solid foundation makes possible all sorts of building projects. A weak foundation is a recipe for disaster.
When Jesus presented what is often called “The Sermon on the Mount” (The Gospel of Mathew, chapters 5-7), he closed with a parable about two kinds of builder (Matthew 7:24-27, my translation): “Therefore, everyone who keeps hearing these words of Mine and keeps doing them will be compared to a wise man, who built his house upon a rock; and the rain came down and the river came and the winds blew and fell upon that house, and it did not fall, for it had been established upon the rock. And everyone who keeps on hearing these words of Mine and does not keep on doing them will be compared to a foolish man who built his house upon the sand; and the rain came down and the river came, and the winds blew and fell upon that house, and it fell and the fall of it was great.”
Note that both the wise and the foolish builder “kept hearing (Jesus’) words.” The wise one acted on them; the foolish one did not.
Lately, I have witnessed, in my life and in the lives of others, the challenges of serious medical afflictions like cancer surgeries and treatments, grief from the death of loved ones, financial struggles, and family conflicts. Those experiences and others like them are the storms that threaten the integrity of what we have built in our lives. What is our foundation? A smiley-face pillow is not enough. That’s like the sand in Jesus’ story. We need the Rock, the granite foundation of a growing relationship with our Maker.
This is just what Jesus offered to any who would trust in him. Then, this promise applies: “He Who began a good work in you will complete it until the day of Christ Jesus” (Philippians 1:6, my translation). This was the theme verse for our Vacation Bible School, and Jesus’ followers believe it is a solid promise on which to build life in a stormy world.
Frank R. Johnson is the lead pastor, of the Chestnut Street Baptist Church in Ellensburg.