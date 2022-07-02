What makes someone free? Is it the ability to do whatever you want, whenever you want to do it? It is personal autonomy and the ability to decide what you want to believe and set your life direction? Yes, I do believe those constitute an aspect of freedom, but they are not the best examples of what it means to have freedom.
I continue to be inspired and a bit confused how the apostle Paul could be encouraging the people in the church of Philippi to “Rejoice in the Lord always” and to be “Content in every situation” when they are the ones who are physically free, and he is in a Roman prison. How could anyone be content in that situation? Ask anyone, and the Apostle Paul was not a free man, yet he would argue otherwise. He admits that he is in chains, but the joy and peace that the man writes about tells a story of truly being free. It’s easy to say something cliché, like the freedom Paul had was that in Christ, which is true, but the reality is, is that he had been given a purpose by something much bigger than himself.
The way I see it is that the people that sacrificed everything to give us freedom were in fact that most free people to ever walk the earth. To make the free choice to live or even for another so they can experience life is the most noble of choices one can make. It is only a choice to be made once someone has mastered the art of courage and choosing to sacrifice themselves day after day. This helps us begin to understand when Jesus said, “If anyone desires to be my disciple, they must pick up their cross daily and follow me.”
The cross was torturous, and that is not attractive to anyone until you realize what it accomplished. Speaking from personal experience, the most moving times in my life have been when someone has sacrificed something that was dear to them to provide me with something that I needed. That changed me and I think that is what has the potential to change the world around us in ways we cannot see or understand all of time. Some people don’t appreciate the sacrifice that you have made but being truly free won’t be dependent upon their acceptance or response to what you have done.
While some won’t be moved many will and the hope is that it is contagious. How often has it been where you have heard of a story of great sacrifice and were greatly moved and said to yourself, “I wish I had the courage to do that.” It is possible, it is something we must choose to do in small ways every day, to choose to be free from the bondage of self-servitude, and to choose to be a servant of others. Other times, we must take the leap of faith and do it with our whole selves such as Mary Slessor did.
Mary was a modern missionary left her wonderful home in Scotland to go to a remote and extremely dangerous part of Africa to help however she could. After an incredibly difficult day, she writes in her journal that even though she didn’t have the things she used to and now she was sleeping on a bunch of corn shells mixed with sticks while the rats and insects crawled all around her. She had three other women and a 3-day old infant with her. She was surrounded by sheep, goats, and cows so you could only imagine the smell. This is what she wrote in her journal regarding that night: “you don’t wonder that I slept little that night. But I had such a comfortable quiet night in my own heart.”
I believe those that are most free are the ones that have made the decision to not hold onto anything too tightly, so that they are able to be there more for others than they are for themselves. Those that are most free are those who love the most even at the cost of themselves.
Jacob Wilkinson is the pastor at Ellensburg and Cle Elum Seventh-day Adventist churches.