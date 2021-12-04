Messages of Faith: Where has goodness gone? Roger McCune contributing columnist Dec 4, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Roger McCune 1/2008 Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I have been in a state of sorrow and lament the last two weeks because of the news alerts about the brazen shoplifting in California, the ongoing shootings in schools and shopping malls, as well as the man driving his SUV through the Community Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. I want to cry out, “please tell me this insanity isn’t happening”. But it has happened.At which time I ask, is our country losing its virtue of goodness? And again I cry out, “O God please help”.I am convinced that only by knowing God’s goodness will it be possible to find peace and forgiveness in this time of apparent hopelessness that we are experiencing in our land right now.There is a story in the Bible of a man named Moses who had been on the holy mountain with God for 40 days, at which time he ask God if he could see his face. God told Moses that he could not see his face, but he would pass by him and cause all of his goodness to pass before him. “Then the Lord came down in a cloud and stood there with him and proclaimed His name, the Lord. And He passed in front of Moses proclaiming, ‘The Lord, the Lord, the compassionate and gracious God, slow to anger, and abounding in love and faithfulness, maintaining love to thousands, and forgiving wickedness, rebellion, and sin” (Exodus 34: 6-7). In this story, Moses witnessed and experienced the attributes of God, his compassion and grace, his love and faithfulness, and perhaps the most significant for us now, his forgiveness.By the Spirit of Christ, we too, can manifest the attributes of the goodness of God. A most helpful scripture is 1Corinthians 13: 4-7, “Love is patient, love is kind, it does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.”We may say, “wow that is a big expectation to live by”. Indeed, it is huge. I believe though, as we live in His love, the character of love grows in us. Would you pray with me that God’s goodness becomes a reality in our land? And it starts in our own hearts.Roger McCune is the pastor at Thorp Community Church. 