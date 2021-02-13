What is one of your most vivid memories of love? I remember the moment on my wedding day when our photographer had me wait for just the right moment to see my wife all dressed up and ready. I remember watching my now father-in-law walk her down the aisle to me. I loved my wife deeply before, I probably love her even more today, but at that moment, just looking into her eyes … wow that was the feeling of love.
I remember when my first son was born 10 years ago. I had been waiting in anticipation for nine months, praying daily for this little boy, counting down the days that he would arrive, and knowing that our lives would forever be changed. Then in the middle of the night, one cold December evening he came roaring into our world, and after way too much pain and suffering for my poor wife, the tiniest little boy looked me in the eyes and my heart melted in a way I had never experienced.
True love, deep love, is so intense that you can feel it. It is a powerful thing. Has anyone ever loved you that deeply? On this Valentine’s weekend I want to tell you a little about the one who feels this way about you every moment of every day.
The story goes that there was once a father with great means, he provided his children with all that they could ever need, but one day the younger son decided that he had had enough and longed for greater adventures. The youngest son requested his portion of his future inheritance and left his family behind. Can you imagine the agony that the father felt? I have three young sons, the thought of any one of them, someday wanting to cash out and leave us for greener pastures is unfathomable.
For various reasons we can assume that the father watched the horizon often, wondering if his son would ever return, longing, praying, hoping that someday he would come back.
When the son’s resources had finally ran out the son finally found himself at rock bottom. The very freedoms that he so zealously pursued landed him in a deep prison of poverty. If you have ever known rock bottom, you know exactly how painful that can be, but in the back of his head he held out hope, hope that maybe his father would welcome him back just enough to recover from his poverty. So, the son rehearsed his apology speech and set off towards home.
What happens next is too beautiful not to quote right out of the bible, it says in Luke 15:20 “while he (the son) was still a long way off, his father saw him and was filled with compassion for him; he ran to his son and threw his arms around him and kissed him.” This was a rather undignified thing for such a noble man to do at this time, but it speaks to how deeply he loved his son and how desperately he wanted the son to be with him. The story concludes with a big feast, celebrating the son’s return and the son being restored back into a place with the family. We learn a lot about Jesus from this story, as it was told to illustrate God’s love for us. The biggest things we learn is that this is his heart for you.
When Jesus looks at you and me his heart burns with love. He cares so deeply about you, that he would give up so much to have you with him. Imagine that? The God of the universe is just there waiting and watching for you every day. “Will this be the day you come to me?” “Will this be the day that you want to be with me?” The father in this story wasn’t mad at the son for leaving him, or even his wild living, the father in this story was mad for him, he wanted so much more for his son, he was mad about him, and wanted to be with his son so badly. Do you know how mad about you Jesus is? You are deeply loved.
Dan Arnold is the executive pastor of ministry at Mercer Creek Church in Ellensburg.