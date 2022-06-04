Does anything I do make a difference? Does any of this matter? I have asked myself those questions before in years past, but now I am middle age, so it comes with the territory they tell me. A man my age is often searching for meaning in his life, to see if his life means something to others, or if those come up short, to find something that brings him significance or a feeling of life. I have no plans to purchase a convertible and change careers, but it is worth a few minutes to get an answer for such nagging questions.
If one were to look only at history books or the newspaper to find a person’s meaning or significance, they would likely be disappointed at the sheer odds that most people are not remembered after their death. There are currently 7.9 billion people on the planet with more being added every minute, on top of thousands of years of human history. So many people have lived and died that no one remembers, that were not written about, and that did not achieve or say something that anyone thought was worth writing down for future generations. There could have been plenty done that was remarkable or noteworthy, but no one thought it necessary to preserve it in print.
However, assessing what the culture deems as worthy or notable is not our only option, and thank goodness for that. Because alongside famous people and important events are landfills full of useless information about how many marriages a movie star has had or the breakfast routine of a particular athlete. Culture does not have a consistent standard of what truly matters or is significant. There is, though, another standard.
Our very creation in the image of God suggests care for us by our Creator. We were also given purpose as God commanded us to steward the rest of creation. God also seemed interested in who we were as people and pursued a relationship with us. He walked with us, talked with us, cared about our actions, and made laws to help us flourish as people in a relationship with him and one another.
We originally told God he did not matter to us, that we would “take it from here thank you very much”. Despite all our rebellion against him, he never wavered in his promises to us, and so in time, the Son of God became like us to take on the punishment of our rebellion. After Jesus died for our sins, he was raised from the dead and ascended into heaven, promising that when he left he would send a Comforter, the Holy Spirit, to be with us. Talk about caring for us. 1 Peter 5:7 speaks to those of us who worry about if we matter or if there is meaning in this life by saying that we should throw “all your anxieties on him because he cares for you”.
All those questions about my worth or significance in my life fail to stand up to the work of God on our behalf. While the media might not archive my greatest achievements at being a husband and father, and even if no major league baseball team is scouting me in the front yard playing catch with my boys, there is an eternal God who cares for me and who eternally has set my identity and purpose in his book.
That sets me at peace, and no new sports car can get me that.
Stephen Branine is the pastor for preaching at Calvary Baptist Church at Liberty.