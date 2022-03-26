Imagine that you build your dream home. You plant vineyards, vegetables, and fruit trees. You create habitats for birds, fish, and other animals to thrive. You enjoy eating fresh food from your garden and watching the colorful birds fly and sing outside your windows. Life is good.
You get called away on business to another country and rent your beautiful home. You enter into a contract that requires the renter to maintain the house and garden in good order until you return.
After many years you return, but you don’t recognize your home. The house is falling apart, windows are broken, the front yard is littered with garbage, the vineyard is dead, the trees are without fruit, and the garden is full of weeds. The fish are all dead and vultures circle the property. The neighbors put up fences to protect their property from your renter and some have become ill from the poor practices of the renter.
You see your renter roasting marshmallows over some burning tires and bluish smoke wafting into your neighbors open window.
How would you feel?
How you feel is what God might feel as he sees what we have done with his creation and how it has affected others, particularly the poor.
Our performance as God’s stewards
Through Noah and the ark every kind of animal with the breath of life was preserved. Through our actions we have eliminated countless species and polluted water, land, and air that result in human sickness and death. We have disrupted the Earth’s natural life-support systems that provide sustainable benefits for current and future generations. Each of us has contributed to this failed stewardship and we will all give an account for it.
Our collective selfishness, pride, and greed have vandalized the earth that we were entrusted to manage for the Master. Our morality and wisdom have not kept pace with our advances in technology. Our righteousness has not increased commensurate with the increase in human abundance. In short, we have not loved our God or our neighbor - we have unwisely used the natural gifts that God provided.
Unfortunately, stewardship will become more difficult as population size increases and technology becomes more dangerous. We must be fruitful and multiply and fill the Earth, but do it in a way that honors our stewardship responsibility.
The need for balance
It is clear that God created his image bearers to have a unique role in stewarding the creation and to use the bounty of nature to feed, cloth, and shelter humans. God gave plants and animals to provide us food, water to drink, and trees to make houses. Humans can’t survive without using resources provided by God. We have used these resources on earth to provide food, water and shelter for billions of people, but it is how we interact with and how much we consume those resources that make the difference.
Difficult trade-offs about resource use for current and future generations will require wisdom, grace, and love. Cultures that did not do well with this died out, or lived lives of scarcity.
It is not a choice between evangelism or taking care of God’s creation. We have been commanded to do both well and both will have eternal consequences.
Good news
The good news is that our heavenly Father has given us all we need for life, godliness, and stewardship. We have been made in God’s image to rule and to reign and to have dominion over the creation that we have been entrusted to manage. We have been given the keys to the Kingdom, we just have to use them. We have been given Eden and Heaven as examples to strive for and Gethsemane as the example for earthly sacrifice.
We must humble ourselves, repent, and pray for help so that God would heal our land and that we might walk in humility, righteousness, and wisdom as our population and technology increases. Great stewardship and restoration won’t be easy, but it is attainable as we rely upon our God for wisdom, guidance and help. Let’s do it for our Master, neighbors, and future generations. Let’s strive for a hearty “well done” from our Master for the way we stewarded His Creation.
Todd Pearsons, Ph.D., is a senior environmental scientist and minister with Increase International Christian Church.