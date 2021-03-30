Reinke Manufacturing, a global leader in irrigation systems and technology, has recognized MidState Irrigation in Ellensburg with a Diamond Pride award in recognition of their success last year, according to a news release from Reinke.
“We are proud to honor the team at MidState Irrigation with this award,” said Chris Roth, Reinke president. “They’ve shown a great deal of dedication, working hard to support their growers. We appreciate those efforts as Reinke continues to develop and implement irrigation equipment and technology designed to increase agriculture production.”
Reinke dealerships from across the United States and Canada come together annually for the company’s sales convention. This year, they gathered virtually to recognize select Reinke dealers for their hard work and commitment to the higher standards of being 100% Reinke Certified.
The Reinke Pride awards are determined as part of an incentive program that distinguishes superior achievement levels according to an evaluation based on a dealership’s exterior and interior housekeeping and maintenance, indoor and outdoor displays, safety, retail environment, merchandising, professionalism, promotions, event participation and market share.