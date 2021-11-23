Missing Spokane Valley woman found on Blewett Pass For the DAILY RECORD Nov 23, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 68-year-old woman reported missing since last Thursday has been found in Chelan County, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.Lynell McFarland, 68, the subject of a missing persons Silver Alert since she disappeared Thursday evening, was found at the scene of an apparent one-vehicle collision near Blewett Pass along Highway 97 last night. She was transported to Wenatchee for hospitalization.McFarland’s family turned to local law enforcement and to social media to help find her using location information gleaned from her cell phone. Her car was spotted on Monday evening by an employee of the state Department of Transportation; it had slid and rolled around 100 feet from the roadway and was 30-40 feet down a ravine over a creek. A Chelan County Sheriff’s deputy rappeled down the ravine to contact her and found her conscious and responsive; a technical rescue team from Chelan County responded to extract her from her severely damaged vehicle and brought her to a waiting ambulance.McFarland sustained injuries in the collision and was hypothermic when found but is expected to recover. The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office said it was grateful for the assistance of the public and other agencies and especially for the proactivity of McFarland’s family in helping to find and rescue her. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lynell Mcfarland Transports Medicine Work Hospital Chelan County Kittitas County Sheriff Office Employee Collision Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesWoman found dead in Easton identifiedCoroner's report released for Seattle Deputy Fire Chief found near CliffdellEllensburg Downtown Association hires new marketing and events coordinatorMan at center of 'Hunting Bigfoot' to attend Ellensburg showingEllensburg Night Market sparks a shopping interest downtown on Wednesday nightsNov. 19 blotter: Women singing in their carNov. 22 blotter: Neighbor tracking Door Dash ordersNov. 18 blotter: Herd of elk on roadLetter: City's preventive measures are destroying vehiclesSame school, new building: Lincoln students at home at Ida Nason Aronica Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter