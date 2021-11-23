Support Local Journalism


A 68-year-old woman reported missing since last Thursday has been found in Chelan County, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.

Lynell McFarland, 68, the subject of a missing persons Silver Alert since she disappeared Thursday evening, was found at the scene of an apparent one-vehicle collision near Blewett Pass along Highway 97 last night. She was transported to Wenatchee for hospitalization.

McFarland’s family turned to local law enforcement and to social media to help find her using location information gleaned from her cell phone. Her car was spotted on Monday evening by an employee of the state Department of Transportation; it had slid and rolled around 100 feet from the roadway and was 30-40 feet down a ravine over a creek.

A Chelan County Sheriff’s deputy rappeled down the ravine to contact her and found her conscious and responsive; a technical rescue team from Chelan County responded to extract her from her severely damaged vehicle and brought her to a waiting ambulance.

McFarland sustained injuries in the collision and was hypothermic when found but is expected to recover. The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office said it was grateful for the assistance of the public and other agencies and especially for the proactivity of McFarland’s family in helping to find and rescue her.

