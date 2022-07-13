Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Auditions for the Missoula Children's Theatre’s summer with a production of “Johnny Appleseed” will be held on July 18 at 10 a.m. at the United Methodist Church.

Children ages K through 12 are invited to audition for a role. Students looking to audition need to arrive by 10 a.m. and stay for the entire two-hour session.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre is the nation’s largest touring children’s theatre and has been touring extensively for nearly 50 years now from Montana to Japan. It will visit nearly 1,100 communities this year with up to 44 teams of tour actor/directors.

The is fee is $40 for everyone that receive roles or becomes an assistant directors.

Rehearsals are held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 12:15-2:15 p.m. Monday through Friday at the United Methodist Church and the Hal Holmes Community Center. A schedule will be available at a later date for those who are selected at the audition

Performances are scheduled for July 23 at the Hal Holmes Community Center at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Admission is $7 per person.

Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you