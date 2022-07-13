...BREEZY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
EARLY THIS EVENING FOR EASTERN KITTITAS COUNTY...
.Gusty winds will continue into the late afternoon for the
Kittitas Valley, where gusts up to 40 mph have been observed for
much of the day already. Relative humidities have decreased down
to around 15 percent as well. Winds will decrease later in the
day, but critical fire weather conditions will persist through the
early evening.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE WA690...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 690 Kittitas Valley.
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...The gusty winds combined with low relative
humidities will lead to critical fire danger, allowing for
rapid spread of existing fires and any new fires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Missoula Children's Theatre holding auditions on July 18 at the Methodist Church
Auditions for the Missoula Children's Theatre’s summer with a production of “Johnny Appleseed” will be held on July 18 at 10 a.m. at the United Methodist Church.
Children ages K through 12 are invited to audition for a role. Students looking to audition need to arrive by 10 a.m. and stay for the entire two-hour session.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre is the nation’s largest touring children’s theatre and has been touring extensively for nearly 50 years now from Montana to Japan. It will visit nearly 1,100 communities this year with up to 44 teams of tour actor/directors.
The is fee is $40 for everyone that receive roles or becomes an assistant directors.
Rehearsals are held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 12:15-2:15 p.m. Monday through Friday at the United Methodist Church and the Hal Holmes Community Center. A schedule will be available at a later date for those who are selected at the audition
Performances are scheduled for July 23 at the Hal Holmes Community Center at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Admission is $7 per person.