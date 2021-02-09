The dream of living on the moon has inspired humanity for eons.
Artists, writers, scientists, engineers, futurists and many others have vividly imagined what a thriving city on the lunar surface might look like, and now three sixth graders from Morgan Middle School have tackled the problem as well, according to a news release from team organizers.
The Future City Competition, now in its 29th year, selected Living on the Moon as the 2020-21 theme for its project-based learning experience for middle schoolers. Each year, over 45,000 students, representing 1,500 schools and 50 regions in the U.S. and abroad, take part in the Future City Competition.
In the past several months, sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-grade students from across the country and abroad were asked to identify and tackle the many daunting challenges that are unique to living on the moon, including no breathable atmosphere; gravity that is only one-sixth of that on Earth; nights that last for 14 Earth days; constant exposure to solar radiation; and dust that’s sharp as glass and gets into every crevice.
Chase Wassell, Henry Samples, and Miles O’Connor worked with mentor Bruce Palmquist to present their vision of the future through a 1,500-word city essay; a scale model of their city (built with recycled materials); a project plan to help keep their project on track; a short video presentation, and live, online Q&A sessions with panels of technical judges.
Their city, named Lunaris, would be located in the Shackleton Crater, near the moon’s south pole, where near constant sunlight, frozen water, and rich mineral resources would help it to thrive. It would be protected by a giant glass dome of solar panels. Residents would sleep in rotating sleeping pods to combat the effects of low gravity, and many people would be involved in the Intergalactic Institute for Astrophysics, Lunaris’ flagship university. Residents would also be able to play moon quidditch and eat some excellent moon ice cream.
Washington’s regional competition culminated with online finals on Jan. 30. Team Lunaris finished fourth of the 23 teams in the competition, winning them a trophy, a subscription to Discover magazine, and a strong sense of accomplishment and pride.
One of the nation’s leading engineering education programs and among the most popular, Future City has received national recognition and acclaim for its role in encouraging middle schoolers to develop their interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).