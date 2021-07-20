Crayden Tate

Crayden Tate of Ellensburg is attending the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM in Seattle this summer.

Crayden Tate of Ellensburg will join outstanding students from across the state to take part in a unique academic development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM, taking place this summer in Seattle.

NYLF Pathways to STEM is one of the Envision by Worldstrides family of programs that enables students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

Crayden is currently a student at Morgan Middle School, but was nominated by his fifth-grade teacher, Ms. Frampton at Lincoln Elementary School. Because of COVID, last year’s program was postponed until 2021. Crayden is passionate about space and has dreams to work for NASA someday. Along with loving space and engineering, Crayden loves baseball, skiing and traveling with his family.

“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Crayden to meet, work and collaborate with fellow high-expiring students from other cities and schools,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus of all our programs. At NYLF Pathways to STEM, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in the classroom while gaining exposure to STEM fields and concepts. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”

For over 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career, and positively impact their world.

