As a record-breaking heatwave continues to besiege the region, local organizations continue to offer options to keep cool for vulnerable populations within Kittitas County.
Along with the Putnam Centennial Center in Upper County, multiple Lower County options will persist throughout the week for those in need. The cooling center at the former Rodeo City BBQ building will be staffed by FISH Community Food Bank staff, as well as volunteers from the community. FISH Executive Director Peggy Morache said the organization received an outpouring of response for the volunteer effort, and they are in good shape for the time being.
“As always, this community stepped up to help their fellow neighbors,” Morache said. “We are so grateful for the volunteers that are helping at the cooling center, and we couldn’t have done it without them.”
The City of Ellensburg is also hosting a cooling center at the Adult Activity Center. City Manager Heidi Behrends Cerniwey said the cooling center opened over the weekend, and will continue through the week, tentatively ending on Friday.
“We sat down to figure out what we could do to provide some options, because we weren’t sure what options were already available,” she said. “This is seven to nine days of 100-plus degree weather that is anticipated, and I’m very glad we were able to shift our resources to open up to the community.”
On Friday, Gov. Inslee passed an order to remove pandemic-related capacity restrictions on facilities that are being used as cooling centers. Behrends Cerniwey said this helps with the amount of people they can accommodate in the center.
“We’ll fit as many people in as need be,” she said.
Behrends Cerniwey said the library still has capacity restrictions, but that the city will evaluate changing that on Monday based on the Governor’s directive. At this point, she said the Adult Activity Center is adequately staffed, but that it may change if the center needs to remain open over the upcoming holiday weekend.
“We’ll reevaluate our resources for the following weekend as needed,” she said.
Along with the three cooling centers, those who need to keep cool can utilize the public transit system operated by HopeSource. HopeSource Chief Operating Officer John Raymond said cold water will be available throughout the transit system during the heatwave.
Raymond said the organization will also ramp up their Neighbor to Neighbor program, providing enhanced outreach to the homeless community in Kittitas County.
“We go to known encampments and work with them,” he said. “We provide them some food and essential items. We’re going to increase those efforts, going out more often and providing them with cold water and cold towels.”
Raymond said the organization will also be able to provide motel vouchers for individuals and families that may have adverse health conditions that could be exacerbated by the heatwave.
“During this next week to 10 days, as we’re working with homeless individuals, if we find anyone we believe might be at risk because of the week, we’ll put them in a motel for several days or until the heat cools down,” he said.
Raymond said the organization also offers assistance for electric bills for residents of limited financial needs that see their bills going up because of their usage of air conditioning and/or fans. The organization also offers rent assistance for those who qualify. For those in the community who know someone who may need help but is uncomfortable asking for it, Raymond said the organization is happy to step in and ease the burden.
“We have several programs available for people to get assistance,” he said. “We’ve all been there, or we’re all not that far from there. If you need help, please reach out and we’ll be there to assist.”