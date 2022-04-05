...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph expected.
Winds will begin to decrease in the late afternoon and evening.
* WHERE...In Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, Lower
Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains
of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Lower Columbia
Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of
Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Eileen Murphy Young will seek election for Upper Kittitas District Court Judge in this year’s election.
Murphy Young received her Juris Doctorate from Seattle University in 1999 and worked as a prosecuting attorney for both the city of Lakewood and Kittitas County, eventually starting her own practice in 2003. She has appeared on cases in the Kittitas County Superior Court, Lower and Upper Kittitas District Courts, Juvenile Court, and for the municipal courts of Ellensburg, Cle Elum and Roslyn.
She has also acted as Judge Pro Tem for the last 17 years on cases in both the Upper and Lower Kittitas District Courts in both civil and criminal proceedings, motions hearings and jury trials. She was an adjunct professor for Central Washington University’s Law and Justice Department.
Murphy Young volunteered for the Kittitas County Superior Drug Court program and is part of the team that created Kittitas County’s new Behavioral Health Court for both the Upper and Lower Kittitas District Court.
Murphy Young said she believes in access to justice for all parties and in focusing on services for individuals including alcohol, drug and mental health services as part of the restorative probation process to ensure individuals in the system can become better members of their communities and stop the cycle of criminal behavior.
Murphy Young has been a resident of Kittitas County for 23 years and enjoys all this county has to offer especially its outdoor recreation opportunities and friendly small communities. Outside of work she enjoys hiking, biking and artistic projects. She has a passion for animals and sits on the Board of Directors for an animal rescue, volunteering most weekends at a rescue shelter.
She and her husband, Troy, live with their three dogs in Cle Elum.