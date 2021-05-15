Central Theatre Ensemble is performing “The Theory of Relativity,” on the stage May 20 -23, according to a news release from CWU Theatre.
Limited reserved seats are available singly or in groups up to six people to enjoy the performance at CWU’s McConnell Auditorium 7:30 p.m. May 20-22 and 2 p.m., May 23. Tickets are also available to enjoy a livestreaming option from home. All options can be found at showtix4u.com/events/theory.
The moving and unconventional musical comes from Drama Desk Award nominees Neil Bartram and Brian Hill (“The Story of My Life”). Live Like Tom had this to say about the work: “Take a physics manual, blend it with the sound of ‘The Book of Mormon,’ the hilariously nerdy references of The Big Bang Theory, a sprinkle of Chicago, few drops of Glee, bake it in a Broadway bowl, use all the originality you can have ... That’s the successful recipe for the spectacular song cycle, ‘The Theory of Relativity’.”
The cast includes Alana Glaser (Kailua, O’ahu, Hawaii), Sydney Safford (Port Orchard), Jacob Vallie (The Dalles, Oregon), Alex Splattstoesser (Richland), Olivia Webb (Gig Harbor), Reese Sigman (Olympia), Brad Alemao (Port Angeles), Marcus Wolf (Duvall), Mason Atwood (Wenatchee), Savannah Popp (Mukilteo), Annabelle Brasch (Spokane), Claire Bowder (Tacoma), Maverick McCarl (Puyallup). Sarah Sweet (Puyallup) is stage manager, and Frank Procella (Woodinville) is assistant stage manager.
This show is rated PG. Facial coverings are required on campus.