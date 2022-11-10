Taza radio tracking Jada Schaming

Jada Schaming is the presenter at the November Kittitas Audubon meeting

 Courtesy Jada Schaming

Whitebark pine and Clark’s nutcrackers have a fascinating relationship. The trees provide rich, fatty seeds, and the birds “plant” the trees’ seeds — a single bird may hide up to 98,000 seeds in a year. 

The food caches help the birds get through the winter, and the leftovers grow into new trees. In fact, Whitebark pine trees sprout almost exclusively from nutcracker seed caches. This dependency has led to considerable concern for both species because Whitebark pine ecosystems are rapidly disappearing in the western United States.


