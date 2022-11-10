Whitebark pine and Clark’s nutcrackers have a fascinating relationship. The trees provide rich, fatty seeds, and the birds “plant” the trees’ seeds — a single bird may hide up to 98,000 seeds in a year.
The food caches help the birds get through the winter, and the leftovers grow into new trees. In fact, Whitebark pine trees sprout almost exclusively from nutcracker seed caches. This dependency has led to considerable concern for both species because Whitebark pine ecosystems are rapidly disappearing in the western United States.
While Whitebark pine restoration efforts are underway, these efforts will not be effective if Clark’s nutcracker populations decline or their habitat selection changes to a degree that they are not available to disperse seeds.
Taza Schaming, the presenter at the November Kittitas Audubon meeting, has been trapping, surveying, radio-tracking, and satellite-tracking nutcrackers since 2009, to study movement, habitat selection, and social behavior.
Now, in collaboration with Alison Scoville, Central Washington University, she has been using acoustic monitors to continuously survey nutcracker occurrence in Whitebark pine stands throughout the Cascades, as the first step in a proposed long-term citizen science project. Her ultimate goal is to determine which management actions will increase the persistence of nutcrackers throughout their range.
Taza began her research on Clark's Nutcrackers in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, then branched out into the North Cascades Ecosystem in 2018. Taza finished her Ph.D. at Cornell in 2016, and is continuing her long-term study research as a wildlife ecologist through Northern Rockies Conservation Cooperative. She spends her free time exploring the woods and world with her 7-year-old daughter, Suneva — hiking, camping, canoeing and skiing.
Tara’s presentation is at 7 p.m., Nov. 17 at Hal Holmes Community Center. For those who cannot be there personally, zoom will be available, contact Kittitas Audubon at kittitasaudubon@hotmail.com, and we'll give you the sign in information. For those who have previously used zoom to listen to one of our programs, the passcode has not changed.