Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers announced his intention to run for re-election as Sheriff in the fall election, according to a news release.
“I’m so proud of what our office has accomplished together these past three years,” Myers said. “We have made some major strides forward while working through the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, navigating poorly executed laws coming out of Olympia, and conducting the largest manhunt in county history.”
As sheriff, Myers said he has focused on decreasing crimes and deaths associated with illicit drug trafficking and establishing partnerships to increase access to mental health and substance abuse recovery services. He has implemented organizational changes to increase efficiency, transparency, and safety. These include transitioning Search & Rescue to Cle Elum to decrease response times, securing funding to equip all uniformed officers with body cameras, and adding two patrol deputy positions and a public disclosure clerk.
Former Kittitas County Sheriff Gene Dana strongly endorsed Myers’ re-election campaign.
“Clay has done an outstanding job as Sheriff. I’m very glad that he has decided to continue his service to the office and the residents of our county. I enthusiastically endorse his campaign for re-election,” Dana said.
Myers, who has 36 years experience in law enforcement, is a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the 2nd Ranger Battalion at Fort Lewis before being honorably discharged in 1985 with the rank of Sergeant. That same year he joined the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer and then shortly to a patrol deputy. In 2004, after working through the ranks, Sheriff Dana promoted Myers to undersheriff where he served until being appointed, following Dana's retirement.
Myers has been a member of the Ellensburg Morning Rotary Club for the past nine years and is part of the CWU Law & Justice Advisory Board. He currently serves on both the Kittitas County Fair Board and the Ellensburg Rodeo Board as the Director of Security. He also serves as the Chairman of the Washington Association of Sheriffs & Police Chiefs Boating Safety Committee.
Myers has been married to Debbie Myers, an Ellensburg native, for 34 years. They have three daughters: Jessica Zentner, a Central Washington University graduate and Army Captain; Lacey Myers, a CWU graduate and Army Reserve Lieutenant; and Jayme Myers, also a graduate of CWU and the 2019 Cle Elum Rodeo Queen.
The filing period for this election cycle is May 1-6. The primary election is Aug. 2 and the general election is Nov. 8.