“Native Plants in the Home Landscape” is the title of a presentation sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Kittitas County at 6 p.m. April 20 The public is invited to attend, according to a news release from the organization.
Master Gardener Nola Forster will take participants on a virtual tour along Interstate 90 from Snoqualmie Pass to the Columbia River, exploring seven ecosystems along the way. Forster will describe the native plants found in each ecosystem and discuss how to integrate them into home landscaping for homeowners who live in different environments in the county.
According to the USDA Forest Service, native plants that are adapted to the local climate and soil conditions have many advantages over common horticultural plants. They require less water and do not require fertilizer, pest control, or mowing. Their deep roots reduce erosion and flooding, and they provide valuable food for wildlife.
Forster has been a Master Gardener through the WSU Extension Program for over 15 years. She grew up on a farm in Oregon and spent most of her career with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Fugitive Task Force.
“Digging in the soil saved my sanity,” she said.
She currently lives near Cle Elum, where she has successfully propagated a myriad of native plants on her property.
To attend the presentation, email dirwin@kittitasleague.org for a Zoom link. The event will also be recorded and uploaded to the LWVKC YouTube channel.