The Nature Conservancy recently purchased 20 acres of forested land near the town of Roslyn, continuing the organization’s goal of providing forestland access for recreators.
According to a press release from the organization, The Nature Conservancy was able to purchase the land thanks to a generous bequest from a longtime donor. The land connects the town of Roslyn through the Roslyn Urban Forest to the Central Cascades Forest managed by the Conservancy, providing further connection into the Teanaway Community Forest and ultimately the Alpine Lakes Wilderness.
“We are thrilled to be able to secure this land for permanent continuity of access from the town of Roslyn to the top of the Ridge,” TNC Washington Forest Partnerships Manager and 15-year Roslyn resident Darcy Batura said in the release. “It was a strategic purchase for the Conservancy for its key location that provides connection to so many other important conservation and recreation lands.”
According to the release, the acquisition complements the Towns to Teanaway project, a community wide effort to build a regional trail system that will link Roslyn, Ronald, and Cle Elum to the public lands beyond.
“The community’s vision is to link together these trails so those of us who live here can continue to roam into the back country despite the development pressure on Upper Kittitas County,” Batura said in the release.
Batura said the regional trail system has been a goal for decades and that she participated in a Roslyn community visioning workshop in 2005, long before she came to work for The Nature Conservancy.
In addition to securing a permanent access for trails, Batura said the acquisition will reduce recreational pressure on wildlife corridors identified in the Towns to Teanaway conceptual trail plan.
The Nature Conservancy said in the release that it looks forward to managing the property as part of its Central Cascades Forest holdings and its eventual inclusion in a central cascades community forest currently being developed by the Checkerboard Partnership.