Every now and then IOOF secretary Raven Harlin will catch a blur out of the corner of her eye as a guy riding a bicycle heads down the pathway past her office window at the Brick Road Cemetery.
It might seem a little odd that a retired guy is riding a kid’s bike or a 15-speed mountain around the walkways, but it’s just bike mechanic Tom Rosser taking one of the refurbished bicycles for a test drive before the Ellensburg International Order of Oddfellows Lodge No. 20 gives it away.
What started as a Christmas project for kids has turned into a year-round bicycle give away for both children and adults by the local organization. In the year of the pandemic, a new set of wheels means something.
“I had a guy tell me the other day that the bike we gave him allowed him to get back and forth to work five miles away. He was allowed to keep his job because of our contribution,” said Oddfellow lodge member Dave Sturgell. “The bike give away as become that important and we’re glad to be of service.”
‘Tis the season and bicycles make an ideal Christmas presents for both young and old. Jut log onto Kittitas.bike and scroll through the selections and call the Brick Cemetery office and with the selection number attached to your selection and go by and pick it up.
The price is right — free.
“We’ve been giving them away year-round for the past couple of years, but they do make wonderful Christmas presents,” Sturgell said. “We have a wide range of bikes for kids all the way up to 15-speed mountain bikes. If someone needs one for transportation or exercise, we have something for anyone.”
Before the pandemic, the Oddfellows had four or five bicycle mechanics, as it were. Guys that change out the brake cables or chains, do a little restoration work to make sure its safe as well as functional. But with the COVID-19 putting a lot of the lodge brothers at risk, Rosser is the head mechanic and field tester.
“Tom comes in three days a week and works on the bikes,” Harlin said. “He works puts on new tires and tubes. He makes sure all the gears are working properly, rewraps the handle bars. Generally, he makes them as nice as possible before they go out.”
With the pandemic, there are fewer available bikes this year. Last year the Oddfellows had anywhere from 108 to 110 available, but this year they have 64. The organization picks up private donations and goes to surplus auctions. They welcome anyone that wants to drop off a bike or has a little cash to donate to the project.
“Members of the lodge donate their money and their time. For $5 we can get a nice bike in the hands of someone that needs one,” Sturgell said. “I’ve even gone so far as to stop when I see someone walking down the street and ask them, ‘Would they like to have a bike?’
“We’re just trying to help out where we can, and with it being the holidays, these make great Christmas presents.”
It seems only right with the world on its ear, during a time of the pandemic, that an Ellensburg service organization is helping meet the needs of a community helping its own.