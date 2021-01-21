Kittitas County residents now have access to a more direct and convenient way to queue for vaccine distribution.
Kittitas County’s vaccine scheduling system, SignUpGenius, went live Wednesday, offering anyone in the 1a and 1b (tier 1) phases the opportunity to schedule an appointment online. According to a press release from the county’s Incident Management Team, the online system will be available via the Kittitas County’s incident website at https://www.co.kittitas.wa.us/response/202003-covid19/default.aspx and Kittitas Valley Healthcare’s website at https://www.kvhealthcare.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-faq//.
According to the release, the IMT will administer roughly 2,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine between Jan. 26 and Jan. 29. Two locations will be available including the Putnam Centennial Center at 719 E. 3rd Street in Cle Elum and the Kittitas Valley Events Center at 901 E. 7th Avenue in Ellensburg. The release states that the IMT aims to distribute 250 vaccines per day at each site, and that appointments will be required to receive a vaccine.
In addition to the new scheduling system, there is now a COVID-19 vaccine phone line available Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer general questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine at 509-933-8315.
“Planning for these community clinics is significant, which is why vaccine distribution will begin next week,” the release stated. “Each site must have personnel with expertise to reconstitute the vaccine, direct traffic flow, direct patient flow, provide the vaccinations, monitor patients, and input vaccine records. Planning has included the new scheduling system as well. We anticipate heavy volumes of individuals accessing the system and we will be monitoring closely, since we know residents are very eager to access the vaccine.”
The IMT recommends that any member of the public who is interested in receiving COVID-19 vaccine visit Washington State Department of Health’s Phase Finder at https://form.findyourphasewa.org/210118771253954 to determine eligibility, which will be required before scheduling an appointment.
Any additional locations with COVID-19 vaccine available to the public in Kittitas County will be listed at https://www.doh.wa.gov/YouandYourFamily/Immunization/VaccineLocations.
“Kittitas County’s ability to vaccinate is based on vaccine ability,” the release said. “There are over 1.5 million people in Washington State eligible to receive vaccine in the current phases. Washington State’s current vaccine allocation is 100,000 per week. We will not be able to vaccinate everyone that is eligible during this first week. You can use the scheduling link to put your name on a waitlist when more vaccine becomes available. Please be patient with us as we all work through this together.”
To read about COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.doh.wa.gov or www.cdc.gov. If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine call 509-933-8315 or if you have questions about COVID-19 testing, you may contact your healthcare provider or the KVH COVID clinic at 509-933-8850. If you have questions about your health, please contact your healthcare provider.