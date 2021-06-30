Support Local Journalism


Ellensburg set a new all-time record high temperature on Tuesday, topping the previous record that had been set on Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, the high for Tuesday was 114 degrees at the Bowers Field weather station. The previous all-time high had been 110 set at Bowers Field on Monday.

This record is preliminary until equipment can be checked.

The National Weather Service records in Ellensburg go back to 1940. Prior to this week’s heat wave, the NWS record for Ellensburg was 108, set at Bowers Field on June 27, 2015.

