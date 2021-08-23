Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


They’re back.

After nearly three months of vaccinated people not required to wear masks, effective Monday, Washington state will require residents, fully vaccinated or not, to wear a mask in most public indoor settings, Gov. Jay Inslee announced.

“While vaccines are the pathway out of this pandemic, wearing a mask is necessary to stem the current increase in COVID-19 cases, driven by the Delta variant,” Washington state Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah, M.D., said on the Department of Health website.

“I appreciate the efforts of those who are already regularly wearing face coverings in public and urge others to join us in taking this critical step to control the virus. Each of us has a part to play to stop the spread of this disease in our communities.”

Inslee said. as with the previous statewide mandate, this one requires every person in the state to wear a face covering that “covers their nose and mouth when they are in a place where any person from outside their household is present.”

Washington becomes the sixth state to have some form of statewide mask mandate in place as the Delta variant sparks new surges of COVID-19 nationwide.

Under the new order, masks will be required in nearly every indoor public space, with some limited exceptions, including non-public office sites where everyone is fully vaccinated, “when working alone or in a vehicle with no public face-to-face interaction.”

It could mean anything from gyms to restaurants or bars. There are a few exceptions for small, indoor gatherings where everyone is vaccinated and offices that aren’t open to the public, the release said.

Health officials are also advising that you mask up outdoors in crowded places like the farmers market or outdoor concerts.

There are some exceptions to the requirement, including:

• Fully vaccinated workers who work alone or in an area not accessible to the public

• Children under age 5 years of age. Children under 2 should not wear a face covering due to the risk of suffocation

• People with a medical or mental health condition or disability that prevents them from wearing a mask

• Athletes who play indoor sports and who are actively engaged in competition or practice (masks are still required on sidelines and in team meetings)

Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.