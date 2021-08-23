New mandate requires state residents to wear a mask indoors By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Aug 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save They’re back.After nearly three months of vaccinated people not required to wear masks, effective Monday, Washington state will require residents, fully vaccinated or not, to wear a mask in most public indoor settings, Gov. Jay Inslee announced.“While vaccines are the pathway out of this pandemic, wearing a mask is necessary to stem the current increase in COVID-19 cases, driven by the Delta variant,” Washington state Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah, M.D., said on the Department of Health website. “I appreciate the efforts of those who are already regularly wearing face coverings in public and urge others to join us in taking this critical step to control the virus. Each of us has a part to play to stop the spread of this disease in our communities.”Inslee said. as with the previous statewide mandate, this one requires every person in the state to wear a face covering that “covers their nose and mouth when they are in a place where any person from outside their household is present.”Washington becomes the sixth state to have some form of statewide mask mandate in place as the Delta variant sparks new surges of COVID-19 nationwide.Under the new order, masks will be required in nearly every indoor public space, with some limited exceptions, including non-public office sites where everyone is fully vaccinated, “when working alone or in a vehicle with no public face-to-face interaction.” It could mean anything from gyms to restaurants or bars. There are a few exceptions for small, indoor gatherings where everyone is vaccinated and offices that aren’t open to the public, the release said.Health officials are also advising that you mask up outdoors in crowded places like the farmers market or outdoor concerts.There are some exceptions to the requirement, including:• Fully vaccinated workers who work alone or in an area not accessible to the public• Children under age 5 years of age. Children under 2 should not wear a face covering due to the risk of suffocation• People with a medical or mental health condition or disability that prevents them from wearing a mask• Athletes who play indoor sports and who are actively engaged in competition or practice (masks are still required on sidelines and in team meetings) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Resident State Jay Inslee Sport Medicine Politics Washington Secretary Face Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com Follow Rodney Harwood Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas Valley Healthcare struggles with dangerously low staffing levelsAaron Nelson settles in as new Kittitas Chief of PoliceMulti site solar project moving ahead in Kittitas ValleyLetter: Disappointed with some of behavior at school board meetingsEPD issues warning about opioid pills laced with FentanylAug. 19 blotter: Teen hedge sexFood establishments impact by water main break on Water Street should closeAug. 18: Man reportedly held at gun pointAug. 17 blotter: Come home to find cup of coffee he had not madeAug. 20 blotter: Gas station break-ins Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter