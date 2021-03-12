The next tier (Tier 2 of Phase 1B) opens next week, which means people in that eligibility category can schedule themselves now for next week’s appointment times., according to a news release from Kittitas County.
As of March 17, Washington State opens guidelines for Phase 1B, tier 2 to access COVID-19 vaccine.
1B, Tier 2 includes:
• All critical workers in certain congregate settings.
• People age 16 or older who are pregnant.
• People age 16 or older who have a disability that puts them at higher risk.
• Pfizer vaccine is for 16 and older. Moderna is for 18 and older.
According to Washington State, congregate settings include the following:
• Congregate agriculture–specifically those who work and/or live in a congregate setting interacting with a high volume of co-workers (vs. animals) over extended periods of time (i.e. three or more hours in a 24-hour day). Relevant roles are more likely to include crop selection, production, and packaging vs. equipment maintenance
• Congregate food processing–specifically those who work and/or live in a congregate setting interacting with high volume of co-workers (vs. animals) over extended periods of time (i.e. three or more hours in a 24-hour day). Also includes those working in fishing vessels.
• Workers in congregate grocery stores or food banks-specifically those who work in a congregate setting interacting with high volume of co-workers over extended periods of time (i.e. three or more hours in a 24-hour day). Prioritizing retail stores of higher density/volume vs. where people are more able to be socially distant (e.g., wineries, coffee shops) is encouraged.
• Congregate staff in correction facilities, prisons, jails, detention facilities, and court facilities–specifically those who are interacting with high volume of individuals in a congregate interior setting over extended periods of time (i.e.3 or more hours in a 24-hour day). Considering the spectrum of staff (e.g. Facility management, security, counselors) who fit this exposure criteria is encouraged.
• Congregate public transit-specifically those who work in an enclosed (vs. outdoor) congregate setting interacting with high volume of co-workers or general public over extended periods of time (i.e. three or more hours in a 24-hour day) to facilitate the transport of people. Settings may include bus, train, ferry, airport, and other high-density transportation settings – or lower density settings where individuals are tightly constricted over an extended time, specifically taxies, limos and private vehicles over 4 people. Doesn’t include those who can work remotely or in office where can practice being socially distant.
• First responders not covered by an earlier phase or tier — specifically those who work in a congregate setting interacting with high volume of co-workers or general public over extended periods of time (i.e. three or more hours in a 24-hour day). This includes fire fighters, law enforcement, social workers responding to public health and safety, and similar categories. It does not include administrators or those who can work remotely
• Early learning and childcare program workers that are permitted to operate under DOH guidance for childcare, youth development, and day camps that were not covered in 1B-1.
More information about eligibility, specifically congregate settings, can be found at www.doh.wa.gov.
If you need additional assistance in accessing the wait list, specifically accommodations as a result of a disability, please reach out to Central Washington Disability Resources (CWDR) for help at 509-962-9620. If you are a disabled adult or are over the age of 60 and would like sign-up assistance, please call Aging & Long-Term Care at (509) 925-8765 or (877) 401-2583.
“Accommodations are available,” said Incident Commander Darren Higashiyama. “Please let us know in advance of your arrival if you would like specific accommodations. For example, we can have staff come to your car to provide the vaccine if you have a disability that makes it difficult to come inside the facility.”
If you do not have access to help in registering online for an appointment, you can call the vaccine question line at 509-933-8315. To read about COVID-19 vaccine, please visit www.doh.wa.gov or www.cdc.gov.