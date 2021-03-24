Tiers 3 and 4 of Phase 1B open March 31, which means people in that COVID-19 vaccine eligibility category can schedule themselves now for next week’s appointment times, according to a news release from Kittitas County
1B, Tier 3 & 4 include:
• People with two or more comorbidities or underlying conditions.
• People ages 60 years and older.
• Congregate settings that include restaurants, food service workers, manufacturing, and construction.
• People living in congregate settings, people experiencing homelessness that live in or access services in congregate settings.
Note that Tier 3 and 4 can make appointments now, but Phase Finder will not be updated until March 31 to reflect the updated eligibility.
Previous prioritized groups can still access the vaccine now including 1A, 1B tier 1, 1B tier 2, in addition to the opened tiers on March 31st. More information about eligibility, specifically congregate settings, can be found at www.doh.wa.gov.
“It is expected that by May 1, everyone ages 16 and up who wants a COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible,” said Public Information Officer Kasey Knutson. “We strongly encourage everyone currently eligible in the prioritized guidance sign up for an appointment now. If you are unsure about the COVID-19 vaccine, please contact your local healthcare provider with questions.”
If you need additional assistance in accessing appointments, specifically accommodations as a result of a disability, please reach out to Central Washington Disability Resources (CWDR) for help at (509) 962-9620. If you are a disabled adult or are over the age of 60 and would like sign-up assistance, please call Aging & Long-Term Care at (509) 925-8765 or (877) 401-2583.
If you do not have access to help in registering online for an appointment, you can call the vaccine question line at 509-933-8315. To read about COVID-19 vaccine, please visit www.doh.wa.gov or www.cdc.gov