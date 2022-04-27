Nick Henderson will file for re-election seeking a third term as Kittitas County Coroner in the fall election, according to a news release.
Henderson was the first coroner elected in Kittitas County in 2014. He said accomplishments his office has achieved over the years include launching the office into the digital age with the MDILog reporting system and purchasing a portable X-ray machine and 3D imaging scanner with grant money.
During Henderson’s term, the office has grown from a one-person operating to three full-time, four part-time employees and college interns.
Henderson said professional development has also been a focus. Three employees have been certified with the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators and others are actively seeking certification. The office has applied for accreditation through the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners. Henderson is a member of the Washington Association and Coroners and Medical Examiners, and is the first coroner appointed to serve on the Washington State Emergency Management Council.
Henderson said in his next term he wants to work toward completing the office’s accreditation and also work toward addressing the current shortage of forensic pathologists in the state.
He said he’d like to help create a regional facility serving Central and Eastern Washington in Ellensburg.
“Traveling pathologists who serve Eastern Washington, live in Western Washington,” Henderson said. “With Ellensburg being in the center of the state, it would be a prime location for a regional facility.”