Would you believe me if I told you that an international audience has been tuning in regularly to learn about the geology of central Washington? What channel were they watching? Discovery? National Geographic? PBS? None of the above. Instead, they were watching “livestreams” on my YouTube Channel — one of many new ways to connect with people outside of a physical classroom.
Starting in mid March due to obvious reasons, I began broadcasting live from my backyard in Ellensburg using an iPhone 11 taped to a wooden step ladder purchased decades ago at Wood’s Ace Hardware. I hauled a chalkboard home from CWU’s Discovery Hall and taught myself a few basics about using my phone’s YouTube app. The motivation? I wanted to keep myself busy during the lockdown and see if I could learn a few new things. My first livestream was on St. Patrick’s Day, and more than 100 livestreams later, I’d like to share some positive news in the face of these trying times.
The pandemic is certainly part of the reason that more than 1,000 viewers were watching live each evening at 6 p.m. Pacific time last spring. But it became more than that. Regular viewers from all across the U.S. and Canada joined viewers from Barcelona, Helsinki, Melbourne, London, Zurich, and Prague. Tokyo, Brisbane, Oslo, Copenhagen, Moscow, Mumbai, and Capetown. And dozens and dozens of viewers were from rural areas in many more distant countries. More than 10,000 people have watched replays of each episode.
It was common for the viewers to be typing in the Live Chat before, during, and after the sessions — and interacting with each other in a civil and positive manner. Everyone was welcome and the group policed themselves. No politics. No divisions. It was all about love and respect for all. The geology was almost an afterthought.
But they were tuning in to learn some new geology — and that was my end of the bargain. In the spring, every night was a different topic. Ginkgo petrified wood, Mount Stuart granite, Yakima River Canyon, Moses Coulee lava flows, Drumheller Channels, Mount Rainier mudflows, Missoula Floods, etc. Can you believe that folks from distant lands were tuning in to learn about our favorite local places? I couldn’t believe it either.
But then I slowly began to understand what was happening.
During a year full of bad news, dire predictions, and horrific realities, a community of optimistic, curious people of all ages and backgrounds kept showing up to learn new things. Together. There were no course fees, no agendas pushed, no selling of products. Instead, I simply wanted to share of few things during a weird time — and through word-of-mouth, there are now 20,000 subscribers ready for more.
This fall, I upped the ante by delving into challenging new scientific papers that feature the exotic terranes of the North Cascades here in Washington — a very challenging set of topics.
But the audience didn’t waver. They liked that we were learning new things together. It was OK if I was stuck and that I didn’t understand the paper that I’d read the night before. We were doing this together. Viewers started making their own “field report” videos to be used in the series. Gifts started arriving at the house. Food props and running jokes became part of the series. All in the name of community.
We are all looking for good news these days. And as we look ahead to 2021, it’s comforting to me — and maybe to you too — that it’s still possible to build communities from scratch with people from all backgrounds across North America and beyond.
Nick Zentner is a senior geology lecturer at Central Washington University. You can follow him on his website www.nickzentner.com.