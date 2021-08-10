Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The totals from election night did not change when ballot counts were updated this past Thurday.

The top two vote recipients advance to the Nov. 2 general election. The next county will be Nov. 17, the day that the election is certified. The following are the primary result counts as of 3:45 p.m., Thursday.

Ellensburg School Board Position 5

• Michael Rowley, 41% (1,997 votes)

• Hilda Pena Alfaro, 40% (1,938 votes)

• Ashley Crankovich, 19% (944 votes)

Note: Crankovich’s name was on the ballot but she had previously announced she had withdrawn from the race.

Ellensburg City Council 1

• Nancy Lillquist, 62% (1,896 votes)

• Kip Storey, 28% (865 votes)

• Tyler Fuller, 10% (296 votes)

Ellensburg City Council 3

• Barbara del Mar Robles, 51% (1,570 votes)

• Adam Winn, 44% (1,331 votes)

• Larry J. Nickel, 4% (137 votes)

Kittitas mayor

• Richard Hink Jr., 40.54% (105 votes

• John B. Camarata, 30.89% (80 votes)

• Holly Padjen-Downey, 28.57% (74 votes)

Kittitas County Fire District 7 Commissioner 3

• Justin Zipperer, 47% (593 votes)

• Russ Hobbs, 32% (404 votes)

• Michael Bain, 20% (255 votes)

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.