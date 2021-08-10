No changes from election night totals By DAILY RECORD STAFF Aug 10, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The totals from election night did not change when ballot counts were updated this past Thurday.The top two vote recipients advance to the Nov. 2 general election. The next county will be Nov. 17, the day that the election is certified. The following are the primary result counts as of 3:45 p.m., Thursday.Ellensburg School Board Position 5 • Michael Rowley, 41% (1,997 votes)• Hilda Pena Alfaro, 40% (1,938 votes)• Ashley Crankovich, 19% (944 votes)Note: Crankovich’s name was on the ballot but she had previously announced she had withdrawn from the race.Ellensburg City Council 1• Nancy Lillquist, 62% (1,896 votes)• Kip Storey, 28% (865 votes)• Tyler Fuller, 10% (296 votes)Ellensburg City Council 3 • Barbara del Mar Robles, 51% (1,570 votes)• Adam Winn, 44% (1,331 votes)• Larry J. Nickel, 4% (137 votes)Kittitas mayor• Richard Hink Jr., 40.54% (105 votes• John B. Camarata, 30.89% (80 votes)• Holly Padjen-Downey, 28.57% (74 votes)Kittitas County Fire District 7 Commissioner 3• Justin Zipperer, 47% (593 votes)• Russ Hobbs, 32% (404 votes)• Michael Bain, 20% (255 votes) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vote Ellensburg Politics Total City Council Recipient Kittitas County Election Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesLightning sparks fire near Lookout MountainWorker falls to his death while working on Beverly Railroad BridgeEnvironmental review underway for cold storage projectMonument in Roslyn dedicated to William Craven, first Black mayor in Washington State.Aug. 6 blotter: No one cares about anyone's valuesWith new EHS schedule, zero hour classes even earlierEllensburg Farmers Market offers a little of something for everyoneLetter: Vantage facilities not much of a gateway to Kittitas CountyEarly results posted for primary racesBothell native Alison Banchero creating new sounds with her upcoming release 'Crossroads' Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter