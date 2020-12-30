No injuries occurred at an Ellensburg house fire that required multiple fire units to extinguish just before noon Wednesday.
According to KVFR Chief John Sinclair, the fire was upgraded to a two alarm fire by Deputy Chief Rich Elliot soon after he arrived at the scene at 804 W. First Ave.
This upgrade called for more units to be brought to the residence to help control the fire. In total, 10 units responded. Sinclair said firefighters had to overhaul the structure and several items in the house to extinguish the fire. This means crews had to strip the walls to bare studs, and remove panels from the roof to reach the fire.
“It’s an older home so it’s got a lot of hidden spaces, so they (firefighters) have to chase the fire into all of the hidden spaces to be able to make sure that it is out,” Sinclair said.
KVFR received the call at 11:45 a.m. and upgraded to two alarms a little after noon. The cause of the fire is being investigated by Kittitas County Fire Marshal Patrick Nicholson.
According to Sinclair, the occupants of the home have been offered temporary housing by the Red Cross.