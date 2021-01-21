Nominations are now being accepted for the third annual Kittitas County Youth Awards, according to a news release from event organizers.
Nomination forms can be downloaded at https://www.esdef.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/2020-NOMINATION-FORM-KC-YOUTH-AWARDS.pdf.
Nominations are due Feb. 12. All youth nominated will receive recognition. Winners in each category will receive special recognition later this spring. The categories include: The arts, business and enterprise, civic/community service, family life, leadership, personal achievement, STEM, small group, and large group.
The Kittitas County Youth Awards is a joint venture of the Ellensburg School District Education Foundation and Rodeo City Kiwanis Club.
For more information, contact Mike McCloskey at ellensburgedfoundation@gmail.com.