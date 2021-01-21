Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Nominations are now being accepted for the third annual Kittitas County Youth Awards, according to a news release from event organizers.

Nomination forms can be downloaded at https://www.esdef.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/2020-NOMINATION-FORM-KC-YOUTH-AWARDS.pdf.

Nominations are due Feb. 12. All youth nominated will receive recognition. Winners in each category will receive special recognition later this spring. The categories include: The arts, business and enterprise, civic/community service, family life, leadership, personal achievement, STEM, small group, and large group.

The Kittitas County Youth Awards is a joint venture of the Ellensburg School District Education Foundation and Rodeo City Kiwanis Club.

For more information, contact Mike McCloskey at ellensburgedfoundation@gmail.com.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.