The Kittitas County Board of Health Advisory Committee is seeking nominations for the s the eighth annual Kittitas County Public Health Champion award, according to a news release from Kittitas County.
The award is intended to honor and recognize individuals, groups, or organizations that have made significant contributions to the health of Kittitas County. This award is made possible by a donation from former Kittitas County Health Officer Jim Gale.
Any individual, group, or organization that has positively influenced the health of Kittitas County and its residents may be nominated. Anyone can submit a nomination for the award, including self-nomination.
The committee will review the applications and choose a recipient. An award in the amount of $500.00 to $1000.00 will be presented for current or future projects that contribute to the health of Kittitas County. The recipient will be notified by May 16, 2022 and will receive the award on June 16, 2022 at the Kittitas County Board of Health monthly meeting.
If you are interested in donating to the Annual Kittitas County Public Health Champion Award fund, please contact Heather Burfeind, BOHAC Treasurer, at heather.burfeind@esd401.org.
For more information regarding health advisory committee or the Public Health Champion Award, please contact the Kittitas County Public Health Department at (509) 962-7515.