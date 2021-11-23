Nov. 23 Library bookends Nov 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.For information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org“Alpha: Eddie Gallagher and the war for the soul of the Navy Seals,” by David Philipps. Crown, c2021. “Backroads buildings: in search of the vernacular,” by Steve Gross & Susan Daley. Schiffer Publishing, c2021.“Feels like home: transforming your space from uninspiring to uniquely yours,” by Marian Parsons. Worthy Publishing, c2021.“Floating in the deep end: how caregivers can see beyond Alzheimer’s,” by Patti Davis. Liveright Publishing Corporation, c2021. “Microsoft 365: master Microsoft Office essentials,” by Michael Price. In Easy Steps Limited, c2021.“The power of awareness: and other secrets from the world’s foremost spies, detectives, and special operators on how to stay safe and save your life,” by Dan Schilling. Grand Central Publishing, c2021.“The problem of Alzheimer’s: how science, culture, and politics turned a rare disease into a crisis and what we can do about it,” by Jason Karlawish. St. Martin’s Press, c2021.“Sick and tired: an intimate history of fatigue,” by Emily K. Abel. The University of North Carolina Press, c2021.“Talking back: how to overcome chronic back pain and rebuild your life,” by Rowland G. Hazard, MD. Rowman & Littlefield, c2021.“The wild fox of Yemen: poems,” by Threa Almontaser. Graywolf Press, c2021. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Microsoft Office Alzheimer's Medicine Publishing Company Essential Microsoft Science Disease Caregiver Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesWoman found dead in Easton identifiedCoroner's report released for Seattle Deputy Fire Chief found near CliffdellEllensburg Downtown Association hires new marketing and events coordinatorMan at center of 'Hunting Bigfoot' to attend Ellensburg showingEllensburg Night Market sparks a shopping interest downtown on Wednesday nightsNov. 22 blotter: Neighbor tracking Door Dash ordersNov. 19 blotter: Women singing in their carSpokane Valley woman missing after leaving EllensburgLetter: City's preventive measures are destroying vehiclesNov. 18 blotter: Herd of elk on road Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter