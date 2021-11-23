Support Local Journalism


Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.

For information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

“Alpha: Eddie Gallagher and the war for the soul of the Navy Seals,” by David Philipps. Crown, c2021.

“Backroads buildings: in search of the vernacular,” by Steve Gross & Susan Daley. Schiffer Publishing, c2021.

“Feels like home: transforming your space from uninspiring to uniquely yours,” by Marian Parsons. Worthy Publishing, c2021.

“Floating in the deep end: how caregivers can see beyond Alzheimer’s,” by Patti Davis. Liveright Publishing Corporation, c2021.

“Microsoft 365: master Microsoft Office essentials,” by Michael Price. In Easy Steps Limited, c2021.

“The power of awareness: and other secrets from the world’s foremost spies, detectives, and special operators on how to stay safe and save your life,” by Dan Schilling. Grand Central Publishing, c2021.

“The problem of Alzheimer’s: how science, culture, and politics turned a rare disease into a crisis and what we can do about it,” by Jason Karlawish. St. Martin’s Press, c2021.

“Sick and tired: an intimate history of fatigue,” by Emily K. Abel. The University of North Carolina Press, c2021.

“Talking back: how to overcome chronic back pain and rebuild your life,” by Rowland G. Hazard, MD. Rowman & Littlefield, c2021.

“The wild fox of Yemen: poems,” by Threa Almontaser. Graywolf Press, c2021.

