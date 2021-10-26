Support Local Journalism


Oct. 22

n Madison Abel and Kyle Matthews of Ellensburg, a girl, Thayne Matthews, 8 pounds, 2 ounces

Oct. 20

n Tiana Barnes and William Barnes of Kittitas, a girl, Maren Memphis Barnes, 8 pounds, 3 ounces

n Robyn Hagen and Chris Hagan of Ellensburg, a boy, Finn Isaac Hagan. 7 pounds, 5 ounces

Oct. 17

n Katrina Hayden and Donavan Louis Hayden I of Ellensburg, a boy, Donavan Louis Hayden II, 6 pounds, 5 ounces

