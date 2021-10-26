Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 .m., Monday-Friday, 10: a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday.

For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

n “The Afghanistan papers: a secret history of the war,” by Craig Whitlock. Simon & Schuster, c2021.

n “Beautiful country: a memoir,” by Qian Julie Wang. Doubleday, c2021.

n “Cultish: the language of fanaticism,” by Amanda Montell. Harper Wave, c2021.

n “If God is love, don’t be a jerk: finding a faith that makes us better humans,” by John Pavlovitz. Westminster John Knox Press, c2021.

n “Mystical stitches: embroidery for personal empowerment and magical embellishment,” by Christi Johnson. Storey Publishing, c2021.

n “Peril,” by Bob Woodward, Robert Costa. Simon & Schuster, c2021

n “The quiet zone: unraveling the mystery of a town suspended in silence,” by Stephen Kurczy. Dey St., c2021.

n “Reign of terror: how the 9/11 era destabilized America and produced Trump,” by Spencer Ackerman. Viking, c2021.

n “The reshaping of America’s game: Major League Baseball after the players’ strike,” by Bryan Soderholm-Difatte. Rowman & Littlefield, c2021.

n “Soul City: race, equality, and the lost dream of an American utopia,” by Thomas Healy. Metropolitan Books, c2021.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.