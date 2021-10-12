Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Oct. 10

n Rubi D. Rivera Gutierrez and Erik Rivera of Ellensburg, a girl, Hope Hazel Rivera Gutierrez, 7 pounds. 4 ounces

Oct. 6

n Nicole Puhich and Ryan Knudson of Ellensburg, a girl, Liberty Mae Knudson, 9 pounds, 8 ounces

n Alice Storey and Andrew Bishop of Ellensburg, a girl, Maeve Merrily Kitto Bishop, 7 pounds, 10 ounces

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.