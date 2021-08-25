Wildcat Bucks logo

Central Washington University Auxiliary Enterprises is launching a new program this fall called Wildcat Bucks Off Campus, which will bring the Connection Card payment system to the local business community.

According to a news release from CWU, the partnership with the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce offers local businesses an opportunity to sign up for a system that will let them accept Wildcat Bucks as a form of payment for products and services.

The Wildcat Bucks Off Campus program is intended to give CWU students, faculty, and staff added incentive to spend their Wildcat Bucks at off-campus businesses. Participating businesses will also be able to offer incentives, such as discounts and promotions, as a way of attracting more interest from the CWU community.

In addition, the program will allow businesses to advertise their products and services on the Ellensburg campus.

“Many campuses across the country have been utilizing similar programs for decades,” said Joseph Pearson, the executive director of Auxiliary Enterprises, who is spearheading the project. “This is a great opportunity for CWU to show our commitment to partnering with the local business community.”

All Ellensburg businesses that offer products and services are eligible to participate, although Wildcat Bucks Off Campus does not apply to purchases of alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, tattoos, or any purchases related to these categories.

Businesses interested in participating should contact Pearson at Joseph.Pearson@cwu.edu or 509-963-1580. More information about Wildcat Bucks Off Campus can be found at cwu.edu/card/wildcat-bucks-offcampus.

