I have been attending theatre all around Washington state as a columnist for a little over 20 years now. Oddly enough, I had never attended Tacoma Little Theatre before. But “A Chorus Line”, one of my favorite shows, is just too irresistible and exciting to miss. It is the ultimate “backstage saga of Broadway”, powerfully resonating in the hearts and minds of countless theatre artists and theatregoers.
“A Chorus Line” blazed on to Broadway in 1975 and became an instant popular and critical hit; spawning a superb Original Broadway Cast Album on Columbia Records and winning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and nine Tony Awards. The original production, running from 1975-1990, held the record for several years as Broadway’s longest running musical, with an amazing 6,137 performances. That record held until Andrew Lloyd Webber’s mega-musicals from London’s West End became the “norm” as the longest running shows on Broadway.
The Tacoma Little Theatre production is actually a re-mounting of a brief 2020 production that was cancelled after one exciting weekend due to the COVID pandemic. It is impossible not to view certain moments in “A Chorus Line” through a pandemic lens. When the hard-driving director/choreographer Zach (Michael O’Hara) asks his ex-girlfriend Cassie (Whitney Shafer) why she auditioning for an anonymous spot in a chorus line (a “spot” he clearly believes she is too good and over qualified for), she frankly responds, “Why? Because I haven’t had a real job in two years.”
The show is filled with painfully resonant moments like this one. It is worth noting that the cast was so eager and ready to perform, and the audience was so willing to receive, “A Chorus Line”. The matinee I attended was sold out.
In many ways, “A Chorus Line” is the antithesis of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s bloated musical behemoths. It takes place on a bare Broadway stage, where all the dancers have are their ambitions, desires, a little hope, and, as Cassie sings, “the music and the mirror, and the chance to dance for you.” It is made up of the struggles, sacrifices, sweat, and tears of real Broadway dancers. It has characters the audience will care about and become emotionally invested in.
The characters all have Broadway dreams, and many of those dreams will remain unrealized and unfulfilled. Zach and his assistant Lara (Heather Arneson) quickly cut a group of 23 chorus hopefuls down to 16. That group of 16 is eventually cut down to an eight member, anonymous chorus line. And Zach wants much more from his chorus line contenders than a few basic dance steps and combinations. He wants them to get real and reveal themselves. And what is revealed is alternately hilarious, unsettling, and heartbreaking.
Shelia, Bebe and Maggie (Danielle Lockin, Natalie Silva, and Emma Deloyve) sing that, while their home lives were horrid, everything was “beautiful at the ballet.” Many of the other stories and songs are funny; notably Al (Josh Wingerter) and his tone-deaf wife Kristine (Valentie Fry) who can dance up a storm, but she can’t sing to save herself, Diana’s (Keola Holt) memories of the drama teacher who taught her absolutely nothing, and Val’s (Melanie Gladstone) guaranteed cosmetic prescription for success. The brilliant musical montage “Hello 12, Hello 13” reveals the psychological and emotional underpinnings of nearly every dancer simultaneously.
I have previously seen “A Chorus Line” performed straight through, without an intermission. But director Eric Clausell inserts an unnecessary intermission at a most inopportune moment, immediately after “Hello 12, Hello 13”. “A Chorus Line” naturally builds to a cumulative emotional effect. An unnecessary 15 minutes break nearly destroys the carefully constructed musical highs and the mounting dramatic tensions. But my emotions were immediately seized again when Paul (Roycen Daley) began his unforgettable monologue about coming of age and coming out as gay. It is a heart-wrenching, dramatic tour-de-force moment in a show filled with many highs and heartbreaks.
Roycen Daley delivers this monologue beautifully, with the perfect amount of pathos and vulnerability. From this point on, Paul, and by emotional extension Roycen Daley, becomes the person that we root for to “make it big.” But, spoiler alert, Paul is injured and immediately out of contention. At this moment, Zach asks the dancers, “What would you do if you couldn’t dance anymore?” Gregory, portrayed by handsome and charismatic Haunz Stroschein, responds that he can’t think of anything else he could, or would want to do, with his life. This leads directly into the show’s signature ballad “What I Did For Love”, performed by Keola Holt and cast. The song is the crux of “A Chorus Line.” Theatre artists do what we do because we love the Performing Arts. “We did what we had to do”, the song says, because we simply have no other choice.
In addition to a great show, Tacoma Little Theatre has an extremely welcoming and helpful staff, and some delightful show themed cocktails. “A Chorus Line” plays through April 3, followed by “The Happiest Song Plays Last” April 29-May 15. For more information, please visit tacomalittletheatre.com, or call the Box Office at (253) 272-2281.