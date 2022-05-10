Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre presents the premiere of the new musical “Afterwards.” Actually, the show isn’t new; since the it has been in development in various “workshop” format productions, under the working title “A Lasting Impression”, since 2016.
Retitled “Afterwards”, the show received a “Staged Reading” and was adapted into a radio musical by the 5th Avenue Theatre in 2020-2021. But the show is now playing through May 21 in its first, full professional production.
“Afterwords” wants to say something profound about devastating emotional losses, the various stages of grieving, etc., and I have no doubt that the hearts of creators Emily Kaczmarek and Zoe Sarnak are in the right place. But there is a massive cognitive disconnect between the dramatic intention and the actual production. This 5th Avenue production is shaky and muddled at best and shamelessly manipulative at worst.
Kaczmarek’s original story is defiantly nonlinear. On a positive note, Carey Wong’s set design at least provides some grounding. We always know where the characters are, even when we don’t know when they got there. The play takes place in memories: The past, the present; but also the far, far past.
Projections appear like sign posts, telling us we are now in the present, or “six months ago”, or “four months ago”, or “four years ago”, or whenever. Kaczmarek, Sarnak, and director Adrienne Campbell-Holt blithely ignore the fact that, while the presentation can be radically different, daring, and yes, perhaps innovative, depending on point of view, the story and characters have to be dramatically sound and compelling. Instead, the audience and the actors are manipulated in more ways than one.
The play’s structure constantly flashes back and forward in time, requiring huge emotional shifts from the actors. For instance, we seecharacters who are healthy, then depressed, combative and argumentative, and then happy again, all within the space of a few minutes or a few seconds.
There’s so much “sturm und drang” (a German dramatic term meaning an almost perpetual “state of emotional unrest”) thrown around, I was exhausted before the end of Act One.
So, what’s it all about? Sisters Kali and Simone are devastated by the death of their mother Lydia. And Lydia (Mari Nelson) was one special mother: a free-spirited, single mother who raised her daughters to be independent, artistic, and authentic. Somehow, somewhere, Lydia’s bright light was diminished by disillusion, bipolar disorder, and a deadly combination of drugs and alcohol.
The central role of Kali, usually played by Andi Alhadeff, was portrayed by her understudy Eliza Palasz at the matinee I attended. Kali was the only character I felt any connection to, and I suspect this was largely due to Miss Palasz’s refreshingly natural stage presence. Kali is a sensitive singer-songwriter. But, without Lydia, she has a nervous breakdown and refuses to leave the house. She also refuses to allow Lydia’s clothing to be given away, or her bedroom to be altered in any way.
Simone (Kerstin Anderson), definitely a “non-hot” mess, stays around to make sure the bills are paid and life remains in “running order.” And there is plenty of guilt, recriminations, and blame between the sisters. An argument between Kali and Simone goes like this: Kali says, “Mom drank every drop of alcohol you gave her.” A defensive Simone replies, “I took care of Mom. You ignored her.” Kali screams, “No, you enabled her.”
Simone is sensible enough to know that, if they want to keep the house, they will have to rent out Lydia’s bedroom. Enter Jo (Anastacia Mccleskey), a lady with abandonment issues of her own who promptly inserts herself into Kali and Simone’s toxic dynamics. She arrives for a completely self-serving reason that she keeps secret. There is instant attraction between Jo and Simone, and instant animosity between Jo and Kali.
The animosity eventually thaws into a respectful tolerance because Kali is too tired to keep fighting. The romance between Jo and Simone goes absolutely nowhere. Meanwhile, while reading private letters and diaries from her deceased “surrogate father” and professional mentor Jimmy (Brandon O’Neill), Jo discovers a powerful connection between Jimmy, Lydia, Simone, and Kali. But even this powerful “connection” eventually adds up to, basically, nothing.
The most interesting thing about the show is how it manages to be simultaneously overwrought, manipulative, and uninteresting.
“Afterwards” is a showcase for the ladies. Zoe Sarnak crafts several bold and brash rock anthems, designed to show off the vocal prowess of the leading ladies. She also displays skill with quieter, more introspective ballads. Unfortunately, quiet, calm, interpersonal moments are few and far between.
Miss Palasz, Miss Anderson, Miss Mccleskey, and Miss Nelson all give solid performances as their characters awkwardly maneuver through various stages of depression, dysfunction, and occasional brief scenes of health and happiness.
The two male characters in “Afterwards” are treated as mere afterthoughts. Jimmy is a war reporter who was killed while on assignment, and only “exists” in his diaries, letters, and Jo’s memories. The considerable talents of Brandon O’Neill are unfortunately underutilized in the role of Jimmy.
Given his limited stage time and underdeveloped role, Saxton Jay Walker works wonders as Franklin. Jo isn’t quite as “alone” as she pretends to be. Franklin is the sassy and stalwart friend she constantly ignores. Franklin sees through her selfish pretenses. He doesn’t think it is a good idea for Jo to be living with Simone and Kali. It is not, especially since Jo suffers from PTSD. Significantly, Mr. Walker’s big but brief solo moment comes when Franklin sings or screams for Jo to answer her cell phone.
The most perplexing thing about this endlessly perplexing show is the distracting appearances of dancers or chorus voices known as “The Process” or “Kali’s Voice”. No character is allowed an emotional breakthrough, or more accurately emotional breakdown, without a dancer or member of “The Process” shadowing them. Are they meant to symbolize the creative process of Kaczmarek and Sarnak?
Dramatically and musically, “Afterwords” insists on being over the top for most of its long and laborious 2 hours and 45 minutes running time. When “The End” finally did arrive, the “quasi-inspirational” finale felt unearned and disingenuous.
Shortly after the curtain came down, I overheard a sensible gentleman say, “Well... the second act was better than the first act.” This is correct. But, far too often, “Afterwords” teeters precariously on the brink of artistic pretentiousness.