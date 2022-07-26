Support Local Journalism


5th Avenue Theatre concludes this season with the national tour of “Come From Away.”

The show is a hugely successful, some would say “inspirational, uplifting and heartwarming,” musical inspired by true and extremely tragic events. Here is the basic story: On September 11, 2001, the small airport town of Gander, Newfoundland opened their community and their hearts for 7,000 displaced travelers in the wake of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

