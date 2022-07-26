...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 105 to 115.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
“Come from Away” is being performed at the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle.
5th Avenue Theatre concludes this season with the national tour of “Come From Away.”
The show is a hugely successful, some would say “inspirational, uplifting and heartwarming,” musical inspired by true and extremely tragic events. Here is the basic story: On September 11, 2001, the small airport town of Gander, Newfoundland opened their community and their hearts for 7,000 displaced travelers in the wake of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
When the airport opened in 1938, its facilities included four runways, a hanger, barracks, and the world’s most advanced communication system. Every one of those resources would be taxed in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, as 7,000 people and numerous pet animals were stranded in Gander for five days.
I first saw the show in 2018, and was immediately perplexed by it; mostly perplexed that this story was ever pitched as an idea for a musical. The pitch obviously worked, as the show became an international success, receiving the Olivier Award (London), four Helen Hayes Awards, five Outer Critics Circle Awards, and three Drama Desk Awards; as well as Tony Award and Grammy Award nominations.
I know my opinion is in the minority here, but I do not care for “Come From Away.”
The story, I believe, would have been much better served as a straightforward and serious drama. It does not work for me as a musical. The approach seems mostly incongruous with the tragic story. It is like putting a “smiling happy face” Band-Aide on a tragedy that is still raw for many of us. The plot seems barely stitched together from personal stories of the stranded passengers and the kind-hearted community of Gander. There is music, a community barbecue, and humor — and much of that “humor,” I feel, is extremely forced and contrived.
“Come From Away”, of course, wants audiences to feel positive about “the human spirit”, and the 12-member cast and small band work very hard to, at least, sell that idea. The cast is called upon to do double, sometimes triple, duty playing various characters. Several of these cast members, incidentally, also played in the 2018 production I saw. The performances do shine and ring true, even when the show itself does not.
Julie Johnson is outstanding as Beulah, a lady who is obviously the personification of open-hearted compassion, generosity, and understanding. She forms a close bond with Hannah (Danielle K. Thomas), who is desperately trying to find out if her son, a firefighter in New York City, is still alive. And I loved Bonnie (Kristen Peace), who refused to leave several stranded animals alone in an airplane hanger.
Apparently, a real-life romance developed between Diane from Texas (Christine Toy Johnson) and Nick from England (Chammble Ferguson). That is all very nice. “Come From Away” never made me feel uplifted or particularly positive about the human spirit, as it so strenuously strives to. The show just leaves me feeling sad, numb, and manipulated. Mostly, I related to the couple whose long-term relationship ends amid all the stress, confusion and tragedy. “Kevin J” (Nick Duckart) says to his partner “Kevin T.” (Jeremy Woodard), “I don’t want to go to a barbecue (with happy songs). I want to go home.” And I second his emotion.
“Come From Away” will end its long Broadway run October 2 after 1,670 performances, plus 25 additional “Preview Performances”. The National Tour ends its limited engagement in Seattle on August 7. 5th Avenue Theatre’s 2022-2023 Season, including “The Griswolds’ Broadway Vacation”, “Choir Boy” (in association with ACT Theatre), “The Wiz”, “Sweeney Todd”, “Into The Woods” and “Les Miserables”, is coming soon! Please visit www.5thAvenue.org for more information.