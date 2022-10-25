I became a fan of Agatha Christie when I watched a box set of film adaptations featuring her famous Belgian Inspector Hercule Poirot.
Each film/story was like a puzzle, and I became engrossed in figuring everything out. Poirot was, of course, portrayed by the incomparable David Sucet. Suchet was preceded as Poirot by Albert Finney in “Murder On The Orient Express”, and by Peter Ustinov in “Death On The Nile”, “Evil Under The Sun”, and others. Kenneth Branaugh most recently followed Suchet in the role. But Suchet devoted more than 25 years of his life to Poirot in a series of adaptations for the BBC, and his remains the definitive interpretation for me.
Poirot became so popular that Agatha Christie grew sick of her own creation. It is doubtful that fans will ever grow sick of him. I jumped at the chance to see “Murder On The Orient Express” on stage.
When I finally settled into the Tacoma Little Theatre production, and it did take me a while to settle into it, I mostly appreciated the opportunity to compare differences between stage and film adaptations; and the strengths and weaknesses of both.
The principal action occurs aboard the Orient Express train as it travels from Istanbul to Western Europe in Winter, 1934. The Express is stopped by an avalanche, and a dreadful passenger named Samuel Ratchett (Josh Johnson) is murdered.
The most impressive aspect of the TLT production is the scenic and visual design by Blake R. York. The audience must see what is happening in small train compartments as well as a larger dining car. And thanks to York’s remarkable inventiveness, this Express moves via turntable. And at certain key moments, York’s visual designs bridge the gap between stage and screen presentation. A rather disturbing incident at the beginning is effectively suggested as a “video silhouette” appearing above the train platform.
I wish Ken Ludwig’s adaptation had moved along as swiftly and efficiently as York’s production designs. In the opening scenes, the show is sluggish. This is certainly not the fault of director Melanie Gladstone, who keeps the pace as brisk as possible. But there are eleven major characters to introduce in addition to exposition. Everything is rather tedious until Ratchett, a most repugnant and vile criminal, is murdered.
A few hours before, Ratchett had rather unpleasant encounters with Countess Andrenyi (Canae Machelle Gray) and socialite Helen Hubbard (Jenifer Gillis Rifenbery). It is revealed that Ratchett was actually Bruno Cassetti, responsible for the tragic death of a little girl named Daisy Armstrong. Nobody on the Express is who they appear to be, but everybody has ties to the Armstrong family and motives for wanting Ratchet/Cassetti dead.
There is a very large web of deception for Poirot (Craig Rock) and his friend Monsieur Bouc (Jacob Tice) to unravel. Jenifer Gillis-Rifenbery is outstanding as the much married, free-wheeling American socialite Helen Hubbard. Helen, who loves singing, dancing and men, even attempts to seduce Monsier Bouche in the midsts of the murder investigation. Rosalie Hilburn also has several memorable moments as the imperious Princess Dragojmiroff.
The major problem is that Ludwig’s adaptation lacks any feeling of rising tension, and this is crucial to Christie’s well-crafted murder mysteries. I have a strong feeling that Ludwig, best known for his comedies and musicals, would rather play everything for laughs.
When Craig Rock, in his TLT debut, falters as Poirot he is not to be faulted. It all comes down to matters of adaptation, not an actor’s interpretation or intention. Rock is never given the opportunities for subtlety or nuance that were afforded his illustrious predecessors Ustinov and Suchet. In Ludwig’s version, Poirot must always exclaim “Ohh-La-La” whenever he makes a major discovery.
For all of Ludwig’s ridiculous excesses, his adaptation somehow manages to remain true to, at least, Christie’s intentions. “Express” is stronger than your standard murder mystery blueprint because it places Poirot in the center of a dilemma: does anybody have the right to “play God”, even when “playing God” seems extremely justified by circumstances and events? There is much in “Express” for Poirot and the audience to ponder.
In keeping with their traditions of affordably priced theatre (tickets range between $27.00 and $20.00), and delightful “Show-themedadult beverages,” TLT offers “Murder On The Orient Espresso”, “Poiro Punch”, and, of course, a special “Agatha Christie Cocktail.”